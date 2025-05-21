Eddie Vedder Dry Donald Trump in the middle of Bruce Springsteen's quarrel of the president





Eddie Vedder seemed to destroy Donald Trump on the president's quarrel with Bruce Springsteen.

The singer of Pearl Jam made a series of comments on the need to defend freedom of expression and to talk about problems, calling Springsteen “an American”, and referring to the clashes of the rocker with Trump during an appearance on tour.

Why it matters

President and Springsteen have since degenerated last week's tensions in a series of back and forth jibes. It started when the rocker denounced the administration in the opening remarks of his tour in Manchester, England on Wednesday evening.

He said Trump was “an improper president” who was in charge of a “rogue government” which was “corrupt, incompetent and betrayal”.

This led the president to call Springsteen “an arrogant and unpleasant jerk” and a “drying scheme” of a rocker “on his social media platform, Truth social, in response. Then, during another appearance of the tour, Springsteen again criticized the Trump administration.

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam occurred during the second weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Saturday May 3, 2025 at the Fair Ground Race in New Orleans. Photo by Amy Harris / Invivision / AP

Now Vedder weighed on the drama on the last night of the Dark Matter tour of Peark Jam on Sunday.

“He raised problems,” he said, summarizing the criticism that Springsteen had made about the Trump administration.

“The answer had nothing to do with the problems,” he said, not referring to Trump by name but seeming to refer to Trump's response to Springsteen.

“All we have heard is personal attacks and threats,” he said.

“Some of the freedom of expression is an open discussion, part of democracy is a healthy public discourse. The name is so under us. Bruce has always been a real American with his values ​​of freedom and freedom and his justice has always remained intact,” he said.

“This freedom to speak will always exist in another year or two when we return to this microphone.”

Heres Eddie Vedder in Pittsburgh last night, responding to the reaction of Trump administrations to the recent comments of Bruce Springsteens. pic.twitter.com/qoiztbqj7w

– Ian shantz (@Ansantz) May 19, 2025

Previously, he honored Springsteen by covering his walk “My City of Ruins” during a Friday concert.

What people say

Bruce Springsteen, speaking during his concert: “In my country, they have a sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They make the historical legislation of civil rights which have led to a fairer and plural society.

The candidate of the governor of Republican California, Steve Hilton, wrote on X: “I may not be” born in the United States “like Bruce Springsteen, but I moved here and I became American by choice. I am therefore disgusted to see him run in England criticizing our country. Maybe he should stay there!”

What happens next

Meanwhile, Trump called for a “major investigation” on celebrities who helped Kamala Harris' electoral campaign in 2024, notably Springsteen, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey and Bono, saying that campaign performances were similar to potentially illegal contributions.

He also criticized Taylor Swift, declaring that she is no longer “hot”.

