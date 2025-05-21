



President Donald Trump has established new details on his ambitious plan for an anti-missile defense system of the golden dome of several billion dollars to protect the United States from foreign attacks, saying that it should be complete before leaving its functions.

Having done it in three years, Trump told journalists as he detailed the plan in the oval office on Tuesday. Once fully built, the Golden Dome will be able to intercept the missiles even if they have been launched from other sides of the world.

High -level defense entrepreneurs and technological companies – including Elon Musks Spacex – are already delighted with the construction of the shield, making throwing directly to the defense secretary Pete Hegseth. But the experts also expressed skepticism on the calendar and the cost put forward by the White House or even the feasibility of such a project.

The American administration has remained vague on its plans to develop the missile shield, which is inspired by Iron Dome Israels.

Although it is not yet clear what exactly the so-called golden dome will look like, there are significant differences in scope and scale for the Israel shield. The Iron Dome selectively protects the populated areas of short -range threats in a country the size of the New Jersey; Trump wants a spatial anti -missile defense system capable of defending a country at around 450 times larger, advanced ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

The project will cost about $ 175 billion, said Trump, and will be led by General Michael A. Guetlein, vice-chief of space operations at the United States Space Force. Trump said that $ 25 billion will be allocated to his expense reduction and his tax bill, which prompted the Republicans to the Chamber to adopt.

He also said that Canada called us to want to be involved in the project and be protected under the Dome of Gold. In a statement provided in Reuters, the office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he and his ministers, as well as their American counterparts, discussed the way of negotiating new security and a new economic relationship between the two countries that naturally include the strengthening of Norad and related initiatives such as the Golden Dome.

Earlier in May, the Pentagon submitted small, medium and large options to the White House to develop the golden dome. Trump did not specify any final choice on Tuesday, but said that he had selected architecture for this advanced system.

The estimates of the time of costs and the construction of administrations are contrary to those given by other military officials. The retired counter-admiral Mark Montgomery previously told CNN that he thought that the creation of a ballistic anti-missile defense system could be possible in 7 to 10 years, but even then, he will have serious limitations, potentially capable of protecting only critical federal buildings and major cities.

Other experts have told CNN that several hundred billion dollars would probably be a conservative estimate, some saying that the projection of the total cost of such a project was essentially impossible.

The United States has talked about the construction of a missile shield for decades, but it has never been achieved due to the shortcomings in technology and costs.

The Defense Intelligence Agency recently published an unspecified assessment stressing how American opponents such as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea could potentially target the American continent with a variety of ballistic missiles, long -range cruise missiles, bombers and hypersonic missiles.

Chinese officials reacted Tuesday to the announcement of Trumps by condemning the Golden Dome and urging the United States to abandon their plans. The project has a strong offensive nature and could increase space militarization and an arms race, undermining world security, said Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chinas.

The construction of the shield is a massively complex task which will require a network of government agencies and private entrepreneurs, according to several sources familiar with the planning process.

