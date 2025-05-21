Politics
Why China represses its first official position
Beijing ordered managers to cut unnecessary and useless expenses, in particular alcohol, flowers and cigarettes. This occurs while President Xi Jinping apparently makes an effort for austerity while the Chinese economy struggles in the middle of a trade war with the United States
Learn more
China is raging against its government officials.
Beijing ordered officials to reduce unnecessary and unnecessary expenses.
The government has specifically targeted alcohol, flowers and cigarettes.
But what happened? Why suddenly China suddenly stamps civil servants?
Allows you to look more closely:
What happened?
About Mint, China has ordered managers to limit travel, food and office costs such as receptions.
About BloombergThe opinion calls for strict diligence and thrift store and an opposition to extravagance and waste.
“Waste is shameful and the economy is glorious,” added the opinion.
The point of sale said that the opinion sent to Chinese officials had specifically distinguished from flowers and cigarettes.
About India today, Cai Qi, member of the Politburo Committee, powerful Politburo Committee of seven members, ordered party province in Hebei province on Saturday to stop the consumption and consumption of extravagant alcohol.
Why does China retract?
Xi Jinping apparently makes an effort for austerity while the Chinese economy is fighting in the middle of a trade war with the United States.
About India today, Land sales income has slowed down and local governments are considered a huge debt burden.
Recent economic readings show that growth remains unequal and dull.
The new prices of houses in China were unchanged in April from a month earlier, official data showed on Monday, extending the trend without growth at almost two years despite the efforts of decision -makers to stabilize the sector. Meanwhile, new bank loans also dropped more than expected last month. The managers of legislative meetings this year in March, promised to stimulate the economy by providing more financial support to the people.
About Bloomberg, China in 2024 began trying to mitigate the risks of massive debt of local governments. The idea was to minimize the risk of defect and give local governments space to support economic growth. The Chinese government at the end of 2023 warned those responsible for getting used to the belt.
This was part of XIS's repression against corruption and wealth demonstrations. XI in 2012 made a boost to limit costs after coming to power. It was part of a wider campaign against corruption in China.
China has reduced reference loan rates for the first time since October Tuesday, while the main state banks have lowered the deposit rates while the authorities are trying to facilitate monetary policy to help buffer the economy of the impact of the United States China-States.
The widely awaited rate reductions aim to stimulate consumption and growth of loans as economy 2 of the world opposes, while protecting the beneficiary of the narrowing of commercial lenders.
Rate reductions are part of a set of measures announced by the Governor of the PBOC, Pan Gongsheng and other financial regulators before talks between China and the United States in Geneva earlier this month, which led to a de-escalation in their trade war. The real estate sector has not yet shown signs of recovery, the prices of stagnant houses and invest in the narrowing sector.
Retail sales, a consumption measure, increased by 5.1% in April, down compared to an increase of 5.9% in March and lacked forecasts for an expansion of 5.5%.
Economists have attributed the slowdown in the impact of American prices on consumer expectations and lukewarm demand at home.
The raw materials sectors have also shown signs of weakness with the country's daily power treatment rate in the country 4.9% in April from March, while raw steel power slipped by 7% per month.
With agency entries
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/no-alcohol-no-flowers-why-china-is-cracking-down-on-officials-13890135.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
