Ruchi Gujjar turns heads at Cannes 2025 in PM Modi Collier: who is she? | New trends

The Cannes Film Festival is not only a leading celebration of world cinema, but also a major scene for arrest fashion. This year was not different, the red carpet turning into a track so that the actors and the influencers launch their most daring looks. Tuesday, the actor and model emerge Richi Gujjar made his debut in Cannes in a striking set.

But what really attracted attention was her choice of jewelry: the pendants featuring the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which she wore at the dinner of the universe of Chopard Caroline.

Gujjar associated the pendants with a lehenga in dramatic gold which presented Indian crafts. The necklace is more than jewelry, it is a symbol of strength, vision and India on the world scene. By carrying it in Cannes, I wanted to honor our Prime Minister, whose management brought India to new heights, she said, as indicated by The Financial Express.

His Lehenga, designed by Roopa Sharmaa, included a deep gold palette and was sumptuously decorated with Gota Patti embroidery, mirror work and complex hand embroidery. Originally from Rajasthan, Ruchi paid tribute to its roots through the whole which gave off royal elegance. She completed the look with a artisanal Dupatta Bandhani of Zaribari's workshop, created by designer RAM and improved with delicate details of Zardozi. Wearing this dupatta had the impression of draped the soul of Rajasthan, she said.

The story continues below this announcement

Who is Ruchi Gujjar?

While her appearance in Cannes put her under the world's projectors, the journey of Gujjars to the celebrity began in 2023. A graduate of the Maharani College of Jaipur, she moved to Mumbai to continue her dream of working in the film industry. The former Miss Haryana 2023 has since made a name for the world of clips, with popular songs like Jab you Meri Na Rahi and Heli Mein Chor.

Coming from a traditional Gujjar family in Rajasthan, Ruchi had to challenge long -standing societal standards to sculpt a path in the entertainment industry. As I belong to a Gujjar family, there, women are not allowed to work as I work, she said in an interview with Bollywoodmdb. It was difficult to change the way people think of women working in Bollywood. I want to be an inspiration in our community, which has fought against the will of the thoughts of the peoples. And I am the only one in my community to have come so far in the Bollywood industry, “she said.

His trip was made possible partly by the support of his family, in particular his father. My mother was very afraid when I said I wanted to go to Mumbai to work in Bollywood; However, she is quite proud of me that I come so far. My father has always been very favorable since the first day, now my whole family supports me, she said.

With his rising celebrity and a handful of successful projects under his kitty, Gujjar has his objective of more important dreams. I would love to work in South (Indian) films because the public loves them, “she said.