Politics
Ruchi Gujjar turns heads at Cannes 2025 in PM Modi Collier: who is she? | New trends
The Cannes Film Festival is not only a leading celebration of world cinema, but also a major scene for arrest fashion. This year was not different, the red carpet turning into a track so that the actors and the influencers launch their most daring looks. Tuesday, the actor and model emerge Richi Gujjar made his debut in Cannes in a striking set.
But what really attracted attention was her choice of jewelry: the pendants featuring the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which she wore at the dinner of the universe of Chopard Caroline.
Gujjar associated the pendants with a lehenga in dramatic gold which presented Indian crafts. The necklace is more than jewelry, it is a symbol of strength, vision and India on the world scene. By carrying it in Cannes, I wanted to honor our Prime Minister, whose management brought India to new heights, she said, as indicated by The Financial Express.
His Lehenga, designed by Roopa Sharmaa, included a deep gold palette and was sumptuously decorated with Gota Patti embroidery, mirror work and complex hand embroidery. Originally from Rajasthan, Ruchi paid tribute to its roots through the whole which gave off royal elegance. She completed the look with a artisanal Dupatta Bandhani of Zaribari's workshop, created by designer RAM and improved with delicate details of Zardozi. Wearing this dupatta had the impression of draped the soul of Rajasthan, she said.
Who is Ruchi Gujjar?
While her appearance in Cannes put her under the world's projectors, the journey of Gujjars to the celebrity began in 2023. A graduate of the Maharani College of Jaipur, she moved to Mumbai to continue her dream of working in the film industry. The former Miss Haryana 2023 has since made a name for the world of clips, with popular songs like Jab you Meri Na Rahi and Heli Mein Chor.
Coming from a traditional Gujjar family in Rajasthan, Ruchi had to challenge long -standing societal standards to sculpt a path in the entertainment industry. As I belong to a Gujjar family, there, women are not allowed to work as I work, she said in an interview with Bollywoodmdb. It was difficult to change the way people think of women working in Bollywood. I want to be an inspiration in our community, which has fought against the will of the thoughts of the peoples. And I am the only one in my community to have come so far in the Bollywood industry, “she said.
His trip was made possible partly by the support of his family, in particular his father. My mother was very afraid when I said I wanted to go to Mumbai to work in Bollywood; However, she is quite proud of me that I come so far. My father has always been very favorable since the first day, now my whole family supports me, she said.
With his rising celebrity and a handful of successful projects under his kitty, Gujjar has his objective of more important dreams. I would love to work in South (Indian) films because the public loves them, “she said.
Ie online media services pvt ltd
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/ruchi-gujjar-turns-heads-at-cannes-2025-in-pm-modi-necklace-who-is-she-10019065/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 5.2 Earthquake, La Union earthquake
- Trump's problem with the EU while threatening the 50% price
- Imran Khan Slates Promotion of the Pakistani army chief
- Research results that UK employees work at home rather than most global colleagues | Work at home
- Syrian leader Al-Sharaa takes talks with Erdogan during Istanbul's surprise visit
- US Hens Hockey team makes the final of the World Championship in the best result since 1950 | Ice hockey
- Eliminating polio is at risk by a $2.3 billion funding gap
- Editorial: Previous for the chronology of Chinas 2027
- President Trump approves the federal aid for the Mississippi after the Tornado epidemic
- From PM Modi's message to Operation Sindoor to opposition requests: what happened at the Niti Aayog meeting | Latest news from India
- Jokowi's report to the Jakarta metropolitan police concerning false diplomas is still running
- Novak Djokovic wins 100th Tennis Singles title with victory over Hubert Hurkacz in Geneva