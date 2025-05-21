



Last update: May 21, 2025, 10:37 am ist

Asim's elevation means that the army replaces civil governance in Pakistan. This also means that he will obtain the institutional immunity of the meticulous examination or post-retirement proceedings

The promotion of Asim Munirs comes in the heels of internal disorders, a repression of the Pakistani party of Imran Khans and a recent conflict with India. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan has once again confirmed by promoting General Asim Munir in Field Marshal that the uniform reigns supreme in the country.

The recent elevation only the second promotion of this type in the history of Pakistans after Ayub Khan goes far beyond the military tradition. It is a blatant symbol of Pakistani Armoises on relentless domination over the State, its elected institutions and its fragile democracy.

This decision was not debated in Parliament. It was not demanded by the public. It was not even explained. This has simply been done by the rubber by the Shehbaz Sharif government, which is desperate to survive and is willing to exchange democratic dignity for political security.

Why was Asim Munir promoted?

The promotion of Asim Munirs comes in the heels of internal disorders, a repression against Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-E-Islam (PTI) and the recent conflict with India.

The message of the Pakistani army is noisy and clear: it rewards loyalty, strength and writes its own inheritance.

Thus, the elevation means that military supremacy replaces the civil governance of Pakistan, Munnir obtains authority beyond the future army insignificantly, even beyond civil surveillance. This would also mean that he has institutional immunity against control, responsibility or post-retirement proceedings.

Asim Munnir will remain the chief of staff of the Pakistani army army until his scheduled retirement date. He would have retired from the army in 2025, but for legislation adopted by the National Assembly of Pakistan in November 2024, which extended the mandate of the army, the navy and the air chiefs at five years from three years. He must now retire in 2027.

Is Shehbaz Sharif accomplice?

Instead of resisting this power socket, PM Sharif allowed it. His government, already accused of being an administration of puppets, now seems to be completely compromised. Rather than put pressure for elections, judicial independence or media freedoms, the Shehbazi regime has in place:

Supervise the neutralization of PTI by arrests, censorship and repression.

Helped rehabilitate the public image of Armys by celebrating his heroic “and protecting his chief.

As much as a Pact in the Forma military state is not built on constitutional legitimacy, but on convenience and control.

What is the historical meaning of the promotion of munirs?

Unlike Marshal Ayub Khan, who openly took political power in 1958, Minding does not need to declare martial law. He does not need a coup in uniform. Its power is already anchored, quietly but in a global way.

Information to internal security, from media accounts to political results, Marshal Mount now commands the most crucial levers of the Pakistans of the Statecraft.

And with its formal elevation, its grip becomes undisputed, indisputable and almost untouchable.

How the incendiary speech of Munirs sparked a Pahalgam attack

The speech of munirs on cashmere being the jugular vein of Pakistan “seemed to have triggered the terrorist attack of Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists, including a Nepalese citizen, were killed. The resistance front, who is immediately responsible.

We are different from the Hindu in all possible aspects of life, “said Asim on April 17, during a gathering of expatriates. No matter where you live, remember that your roots are in a great civilization, a noble ideology and a proud identity.” He added that cashmere will be our jugular vein, we will not forget it, we will not leave our cashmirian brothers in their historical struggle “, invoking the theory of the two nations.

The Pakistani authorities, however, denied any association between its statements and the recent attack on the cashmere.

On April 26, Asim Munnir addressed the cadets during a graduation ceremony for the country's first military academy. He invoked the theory of the two nations “the framework of the Pakistan Foundation in 1947, which affirms that Hindus and Muslims are distinct nations needing distinct homeland.

What followed later was an intense conflict between India and Pakistan, where New Delhi had neutralized Islamabads air defense systems after a drone dam targeted more than 26 Indian cities.

Asim Munirs rises in the Pakistani ranks

Asim Munnir was the shortest head of the Intelligence Interivooker (ISI). He was appointed head of ISI in October 2018 by the military chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa. But eight months later, he was replaced by Lieutenant-General Faiz Hamid on the insistence of the Minister of the Imran Khan time.

Shortly after Imran Khan had repercussions with the Pakistani army and was ousted from power in 2022, Lieutenant-General Munnir was appointed chief of the army staff (COA). It was not a secret that Khans PTI was firmly opposed to the appointment of Lieutenant-General Munirs.

Munir began his military career as a second lieutenant in 1986 when the military dictator Gen. Zia-Ul-Haq led Pakistan. After General Bajwa became the army chief in November 2016, Lieutenant-General Munnir quickly progressed in the ranks.

As I was taking over as the military chief, Pakistani-Indian ties had reached a hollow. Munir was the head of the ISI when Pulwama's attack took place in February 2019 in which 40 Indian staff members were killed. India retaliated by launching an air strike in Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Under General Bajwa, Pakistan supervised the Taliban in Afghanistan.

After the Pakistani government and the military began to repress Afghan refugees, on General Munirs Watch, the insurrection and the political rebellion have taken momentum.

Posted for the first time: news explanators Promotion of a general, Demotion of a Nation: What Asim Munir as a field marshal means for Pakistan

