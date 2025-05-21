It is the voters of plowing and Lib Dem who are most likely to consider Starmer as anti-immigration, not reformist voters of the United Kingdom that the Prime Minister tried to contact Immigration has once again raised its head as a problem, with a recent speech by Keir Starmers warning that the risks of the United Kingdom become an island of foreigners a clear attempt to call on voters for whom the number of migrants is a concern. But do they buy it? A new Yougov investigation examines where the British think that parties and politicians stand on immigration, as well as the public themselves. After his recent speech, a quarter of the British (28%) consider Starmer as an anti-immigration politician. That said, see it even more as pro-immigration immigration (35%), with an additional 19% considering it neither.

The problem for Starmer is that people who consider him anti-immigration are not the people he has tried to convince this fact. Only 6% of reformist voters in the United Kingdom who, work strategists, hopes more and more to target that Starmer is an anti-immigration politician, against 80% who consider him pro-migration. Similarly, only 16% of the Conservatives also consider Starmer as anti-immigration, but this figure increases to 37% among labor voters and 45% among Lib DEMS; In both cases, it is the most common attitude. This represents a potential risk for Starmer, the workforce losing more voters on its left than its right, than the adoption of a repulsive of immigration image to more natural work objectives could do more harm than abandoning reform defectors.

Overall, four out of ten British (41%) say they are themselves anti-immigration. However, only 13% of this group estimates that Starmer is another traveler in this regard. Most anti-immigration British (58%) consider the Prime Minister to be pro-immigration. Where do the British say that they are held on immigration? The four out of ten British who describe themselves as anti-immigration form a plurality of the population, exceeding the 28% which say that they are pro-immigration and the 24% who consider themselves pro-anti-immigration.

Unsurprisingly, reformist voters of the United Kingdom are the most likely to describe themselves as anti-immigration, at 84%, followed by 69% of conservative voters. Labor and Lib Dem voters are more divided. The most common identity among the two voting groups is pro-immigration at 43-44%. Labor voters are more likely than Lib DEMS to describe themselves as anti-immigration (24% vs 17%), while Libs are more likely to say that they are neither the other (37% against 28%). The results show that men, older British and those who live in working class households are more anti-immigration than their female, younger and middle class. Where do the British think that parties and politicians stand on immigration? Among the main party leaders, Keir Starmer is most likely to be considered pro-migration. His only rival in this regard is Ed Davey, which 25% consider a pro-immigration immigration against only 4% which consider him an anti-immigration. This is largely because Davey is much less known to the wider audience, with an entirely 56% response, I do not know for the leader Lib Dem, against 19% for Starmer.

If we look at the attitudes towards the liberal democratic party itself, with which more British have a certain familiarity, we can see that 35% of the British see the Libs as being pro-immigration; A figure similar to the work itself (39%). Again, much less see the units as anti-immigration (6%) than work (25%). On the other hand, Nigel Farage is largely considered to be anti-immigration, at 82%. Kemi Badenoch is also widely considered an anti-immigration, 42% of British saying it compared to only 8% who do not think the opposite. Again, these figures reflect a wider lack of familiarity with Badenoch compared to Farage, with 39% of the points of view of conservative leaders against 13% for the reform boss of the United Kingdom. Our investigation also included Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister under which the net migration reached record levels in 2022. However, Johnson is still considered an anti-immigration politician by a plurality of British (44%). However, reformist voters of the United Kingdom tend to see it as pro-immigration immigration, at 38%-a figure that increases to 53% for its successor but Rishi Sunak. Conservatives with hemoragist voters to reform the United Kingdom during their balance sheet on immigration, it will be discouraging for Kemi Badenoch to see that 51%of reform voters consider the conservative party as pro-immigration immigration even if they are slightly more likely to see it as having an anti-immigration position (26%) than its party (18%). But if the Labor Party or the Conservatives think that they will be able to remove the voters of Reform UK with promises of immigration, they have work to do. The previous research of Yougov has shown that the party and its leader are extremely popular with their voters, and they are also much more convinced that the two are anti-immigration (85% in each case).