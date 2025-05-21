Trkiye emerges as a pivotal partner that Europe supports the double challenges of the drop in American engagement in NATO and the persistent fears of Russia, says a leading analyst.

Timothy Ash, a senior strategist for emerging markets and longtime analyst from Trkiye, believes that Ankara is only positioned to help fill the strategic and industrial gaps in which European defense planning now.

In an interview with Andepu Agency (AA) on Tuesday, ASH underlined the fundamental changes in European security architecture, partly motivated by the style of leadership of American president Donald Trump and the decreasing American military stay on which the European allies of NATO have long completed.

“The American security net for Europe and NATO evaporates quickly, he said, adding that this occurs when Europe is faced with significant vulnerabilities due to its gap in defense and military-industrial production expenses, coupled with the threat of Russia. Ashes have stressed that although Europe has advanced military technologies, its capacity for defense is poorly equipped with scale In response to an increase in advanced threats.

“This is where Trkiye, with its formidable military industry and in full swing, could fill the void,” he said, stressing that Trkiyes' ability to increase production could help Europe fill the shortcomings of the immediate supply in defense manufacturing. ” Trkiye boasts of the largest soldier in Europe, apart from Ukraine and Russia, with nearly 400,000 troops and a rapidly growing military complex, a rapidly growing military complex, a industrial military complex … and other countries maintain a credible peacekeeping force in Ukraine by contributing tens of thousands of ground troops, he noted.

Ankara, he continued, also “the potential to associate with European nations in technological exchanges, combining European scientific expertise with his own manufacturing capacity. He cited the recent collaboration between Turkish drones producer Baykar and the Defense entrepreneur of Italy Leonardo as promising signs of counterpart of regional threats.

The relevance of Trkiyes extends far beyond the battlefield, the ashes stressing the value of the country to Europe in terms of economic integration and energy diversification. With its vast manufacturing base already integrated into European supply chains, in particular in the automotive sector, Trkiye can help the continent meet challenges such as the rise in imports of Chinese electric vehicles, he said. Restillating from Trkiyes Manufacturing Base to the military-industrial complex could alleviate short-term economic pressures, while meeting the defense needs of Europe, he explained.

“He kills two birds with a stone,” said Ash.

On energy, he stressed that the geographic location of Trkiyes makes it a crucial energy transit center, offering alternative supply routes from Central Asia, the South Caucasus and the Middle East which could help Europe to diversify from its excessive dependence on Russian gas. “This is aligned with the accelerated energy transition of Europe and the thrust for renewable energies,” said the analyst. Although the potential for strategic cooperation is important, Ash has recognized political obstacles in Trkiyes relations with the EU.

He stressed that the membership offer in Trkiyes Eu was “died in the water since the setbacks under the former French president Nicolas Sarkozy and the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, aggravated by the internal political developments of the country. Nevertheless, Ash believes that the war in Ukraine has aroused the reassessment and the” new realism in European capital, which has done national security. “Europe must awaken on the reality that it cannot support its own defense, said Ash, highlighting the need for compromise such as updating the Customs Union of the EU-Trkiye to facilitate more in-depth cooperation.

ASH also stressed the importance of the strategic positioning of Trkiyes in global geopolitics, including its relatively favorable relationship with the Trump administration. He noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdoans with Trump protected Trkiye from some of the more severe trade measures imposed on other countries and has led to progress on issues such as F-16 upgrades and a potential return to the F-35 program.

“The role of Trkiyes in Syria, Iran and the eastern Mediterranean also stresses its importance as a major regional actor,” he added.

ASH also underlined close ties with the United Kingdom as proof of the growing relevance of Trkiyes, saying that bilateral relations are the strongest in 25 years, driven by mutual respect and defense cooperation.

“The United Kingdom, alongside Spain and Italy, is impatient to advance offers such as Eurofighter sales, despite German reservations, he said. In advance, ASH suggested that Turkish defense companies could capitalize on the EUS level to invest 500 billion euros (more than $ 560 billion) to defend themselves European companies, allowing Ankara to participate in main programs to obtain the NATA.

“Trkiye's natural partner is Europe,” concluded Ash, emphasizing their deep economic ties and its shared interests to meet emerging regional and global challenges.