



By Asif Shahzad

Islamabad (Reuters) -Pakistans The general army of the Asim Munnir army is the most powerful man in the country, but his popular support has increased after the worst conflict for decades with the Rivale of India, breaking the criticisms of interference in politics and harassing adversaries harshly.

A grateful government gave it a rare promotion to the Marshal on the ground in recognition of the strategic brilliance and the courageous leadership which ensured national security and decisively defeated the enemy.

The army has ruled Pakistan for at least three decades since independence in 1947 and exercised an extraordinary influence even with a civil government in office. But she, and her head of the hard line, rarely received the generalized outpouring of the affection this month which, according to analysts, has strengthened the domination of the military in the nuclear armed nation.

Living General Asim Munir! Reading signs held in the air during gatherings in recent days in the cities of Pakistan. His photo was put in place on the lampposts and the bridges, with some banners saying: you are our Savior!

A survey conducted after the conflict by Gallup Pakistan, a local sounder, revealed that 93% of respondents estimated that their opinion on the army had improved.

The most bitter national, imprisoned the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, also congratulated the army after this month's clashes with India, affirmed by the two nations as a victory.

It's my country, it's my army, Khan said in a post on X last week. I pay tribute to Pakistan Air Force and all our soldiers for their professionalism and their exceptional performance.

Yousuf Nazar, a political commentator, said about Mining:. He became a strong Pakistan man with his military reputation restored as a formidable force.

Six months after taking care of in November 2022, Munir was faced with the most serious challenge for the hegemony of the military when the supporters of Khans attacked and ransacked by military facilities.

Munir then faced strong domestic criticisms for Khan's imprisonment and to repress supporters of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-insaf, as well as criticisms alleged was to fuck the general elections last year to promote a rival part.

But the conflict with India has done this, said Ayesha Siddiqa, author of Military Inc, a book on the Pakistani army.

He made the general stronger than all the other previous generals. He is a hero now, she said, adding that the competition between the neighbors will be led by two Hardliners, the nationalist Hindu Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Pakistans Munnir, a devout Muslim.

He is an Islamist general against a strong religious man, she said.

The soldiers did not answer questions sent by Reuters.

Fundamental difference

The spark of the last fights between the neighbors was an attack of April 22 at the Indian cashmere which killed 26 people, most of the tourists. New Delhi blamed the incident of terrorists supported by Pakistan, an accusation refused by Islamabad.

On May 7, the Indian army carried out air strikes on what it called terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, in response to the cashmere attack.

Pakistan claimed to have shot at least 5 to 6 Indian fighter planes and made air strikes on the Indian military bases. India said that it had undergone certain losses and imposed major damage to Pakistani air bases and air defense systems.

Munir, which memorized the Sacred Muslim book, the Koran, publicly stressed what he said to be fundamental differences between Islamic Pakistan and Hindu India predominantly.

Our religion is different. Our customs are different. Our traditions are different, he said in a speech to Islamabad a week before the Indian cashmere attack.

The Indian army with all their means cannot intimidate Pakistan, he said, swiveling its comments with verses from the Koran. Pakistan must be a hard state.

The Pakistans counter-fronted against India were appointed by him as Bunyan Marsoos, after a Koranic verse, which means Iron Wall, according to the army. It was launched on May 10 to coincide with the prayers of the dawn, considered a conducive moment for Muslims.

Mnir, the son of a teacher, is an infantry officer and a former head of powerful inter-service and military information. He remains head of the army until November 2027 and could be appointed for another five-year term at that time.

Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, said that before the last conflict, Munir was more atrocist on India than his predecessor as the army leader, who had adopted a more pragmatic and less ideological approach, seeking to improve relations.

Conflicts with India remind the Pakistanis the fragility of their country and they rally to their army as the entity that will save the country, said Haqqani.

The recent demonstration of force and standing in India has helped the General Munnir to solidify his position within the country.

(Relation with Assive Shahzad

