PM Modi to devote to the first HP locomotive engine from the nation to Gujarat in Gujarat

After operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his original state for the first time, Gujarat. He will participate in events in three districts – Dahod, Kachchh and Gandhinagar – May 26 and 27.

After addressing a public meeting on Mirzapar Road in Bhuj, Kachchh, he will visit the venerated of the Mata Ashapura Temple. In particular, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the first locomotive engine 9000 HP manufactured at the rail production unit established in Dahod, which was built with an investment of Rs 20,000 crores.

The Dahod railway factory, established as part of the PPP model, is expected to manufacture 1,200 engines over the next 10 years, with plans to export them both at national and international level. These locomotive engines will soon be produced entirely under the 100% Make In India initiative.

A key feature of these engines is their ability to transport goods weighing up to 4,600 tonnes. For the first time, the engines will be equipped with air conditioning and toilets for the driver. In addition, an advanced coverage system has been installed to improve safety and prevent accidents. Built for a cost of RS 20,000 crores, the Dahod factory currently produces four engines, which will proudly wear the label “manufactured in Dahod”.

This project should generate direct and indirect employment for nearly 10,000 people in Dahod and in neighboring regions, which gives a significant boost to the local economy. In addition, the various components required for the production of locomotives by the multinational company which obtained the contract as the lowest tenderer will open commercial opportunities for suppliers of the electricity sector as well as small and medium -sized engineering companies.

In particular, the 9000 hp electric motor and 6 axes will have an average speed of 75 km per hour. The maintenance of this engine will be carried out in the deposits in Kharagpur (Western Bengal), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and Pune (Maharashtra).