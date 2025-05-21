What it means for Pakistan and Imran Khan Firstpost policy





Did Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have an agreement with the chief of the army Asim Murnir?

The promotion of Marshal Marshal has caused disbelief and cheerfulness in many districts given the damage that India inflicted in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

This leads a lot to suspect that certain homes have been affected between Munir and Sharif behind the scenes to keep the Minister of the Old Primary Imran Khan from power.

But what do we know?

Allows you to look more closely:

What happened?

Pakistan promoted the chief of staff of the army, General Asim Munnir, the rank of Marshal in the field.

According to Le Tribune, the Marshal of Champ is the highest honorary rank in Pakistan.

The five -star position is even greater than that of a general.

It is granted to those who display extraordinary military leadership and strategic excellence.

A ceremonial but symbolically powerful position modeled on the British military tradition, the rank of marshes on the ground has a considerable political and institutional weight in Pakistan, where the army remains the most powerful institution.

Although the position itself does not carry any operational authority in Pakistan, it allows the holder to continue carrying the uniform even after retirement.

He also has privileges such as the display of five stars on his official vehicle and the use of a special stick during greetings.

The decision was made at a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Sharif.

The Government of Pakistan approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-i-Imtiaz military) to the rank of field marshal to ensure the security of the country and defeat the enemy according to the high strategy and courageous leadership during operation Bunyanum Marsoos, indicates the official declaration, as according to the newspaper.

Sharif congratulated Munirs, exceptional military leadership, bravery and strategic command.

Development comes only a few days after India and Pakistan declared a cease-fire after Operation Sindoor which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

In a statement published through inter-service public relations (ISPR), General Munnir expressed his gratitude to the government and the nation. He devoted promotion to the whole nation, to the armed forces of Pakistan, and in particular to the martyrs and civilian and military veterans.

This honor is the confidence of the nation, for which millions of Asim have sacrificed themselves, he added.

Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari said that, under General Syed Asim, the management, the armed forces have succeeded in defending the fatherland.

What do we know?

News18 cited defense sources saying that Sharif and Munnir had made a pact.

The agreement was that Sharif promoted to bring an extremely rare honor for the Marshal in exchange to bring away the former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power.

Sharif also promised to protect with a martial court if the Pakistans failed the Sindoor operation are examined in the future.

Imran and bring, remember, have a story.

Imran, during his visit as Prime Minister, dismissed as head of the ISI after relations between the two men were embittered.

Imran has since blamed for his arrest and even accused the army leader of trying to suppress him.

Munir is now only the second head of the Pakistani army to be appointed field marshal after General Mohammad Ayub Khan.

Munir is also known to idolize General Zia-UL-HAQ Another man who has become a dictator by overthrowing the Pakistani government and by suspending Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Sources have declared that development shows the growing domination of the Pakistani army over the civil government under Sharif.

Indian intelligence has added that development confirms their conviction that Mining is the one in charge of the government and not of Sharif.

Imran, Khan, who has been in prison for more than two years, accused Asim being of ordering his arrest in a corruption case.

They stressed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted providing Pakistan to stop hostilities with India.

Sources have also said that Munir was trying more and more to ensure that the Pakistani public on his side after the failure of the operation against India is trying to frame as a victory.

Unlike Ayub, who promoted to the rank of Marshal in 1959 following his coup in Pakistan the previous year, Munnir was appointed to the post of civil government.

However, some in Indian defense circles think that Munir may have promoted to assert his supremacy in Pakistan and send a sign that he is not ready to hang on to soon his uniform, according to the news18.

This development comes after some people close to Imran have criticized the conflict with India.

The relatives of Imran had blamed the military and the personal ambitions for the conflict.

Bringing, as one can remember, had called the jugular vein of the Pakistan cashmere during a speech in April.

Our position is very clear, it was our jugular vein, it will be our jugular vein, and we will not forget it. We will not leave our cashmirian brothers in their heroic struggle, “said the speech assisted by Sharif.

Munirs also delivered a provocative speech before Pahalgam's terrorist attack which was examined by the Indian authorities in which he re-sullen that Muhammad Ali Jinnahs' theory with two nations.

What do the experts say?

This Munnir and the Pakistani army hold all the cards.

Sasé with an economy that survives on foreign renters, inflation in running away, local insurrection and popular indignation in the face of Imran imprisonment, General Munnir may have sought to divert attention with his provocative anti-Indian statements. Pahalgam occurred shortly after, suggesting that the two were linked. The impact of Imran with the army had eroded the influence of the latter. Under General Munnir, the militantly is back in control of the nation, noted a room in New Indian Express.

General Munnir directs what is called a hybrid government. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has no word to say in political matters. People know that the most powerful man seated in Rawalpindi, not in Islamabad, concluded.

A piece of Deccan Herald said that Mnnir had the upper hand in any conflict with Khan, just everyone knows who calls for the shots in Pakistan.

He noted that even if the demonstrations can overthrow the government in Pakistan, this only occurs for the help of the army.

The latest Pakistani politician who managed to reach a popular agreement and approached Khan's popularity levels was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. It did not end well for him, added the room.

