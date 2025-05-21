Pak Jokowi never gave a copy of a diploma to broadcast





7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo. (National / Elvis)

BERITANALENSAL.COM – The 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has never given a copy of the diploma to anyone to broadcast. This was transmitted by Jokowi's lawyer, Yakup Hasibuan. “Of course, Mr. Jokowi never, I made this statement before, and I repeated again. I never gave a copy of his original diploma to anyone to be broadcast,” Yakup said when he asked by the media team of the criminal investigation, Jakarta, Tuesday 5/20/2025). Meanwhile, linked to the framework of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) of Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Dian Sandi Utama who was examined by Jakarta police for the download of electronic documents from the Jokowi diploma, Yakup was also reluctant to comment. “I think that organic organization is one of the processes that must be passed into the investigation. So, of course, we respect. Come on, we follow it. If indeed the investigator considers it, yes of course, they have the right to do so. So, yes, we will wait possible,” said Yakup. Nevertheless, Yakup said that this concerned the actions of Dian who downloaded the diploma document and not for the order or authorization of Jokowi. He said the action was Dian's initiative. “Of course, there is no license. If the investigator was, all the investigations were independent,” he said. Previously, the part of the PSI Dian Sanda Utama thought that his actions which had downloaded electronic documents showing a diploma from the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would not be questioned. The belief was transmitted by Dian following the existence of parties who had questioned the action of him because he had downloaded the personal documents of Jokowi to his X account. “I think that in this way. If that is linked to the property of personal documents, I think that Mr. Jokowi is not in question. Because from previous years, the diploma if the identity of private property has been published for a long time,” Dian told the media crew on Monday (19/2025). In addition, Dian admitted before downloading the document. Many media have published images of the Jokowi diploma for the benefit of the news. “This means that, if for its part as a personal property, it has become real public property. If on this side, it was published in the media,” he said. Dian was questioned as a witness in a report of false diploma accusations published by Jokowi, with alleged violations of articles 310 and 311 of the Criminal Code and article 27a, article 32, and article 35 of the ITE law managed by the management of Kamneg's sub-admission.

