Politics
The reset of the United Kingdom has little difference
Everything about this week's agreement in the United Kingdom was over-type on both sides. For the entire boastful government, it was not a substantial reset. This makes practically no difference for the conservative Brexit agreement. As for the Brexiters, the allegations of betrayal and surrender are surrealist, when they are twinned both with the content of the agreement and the betrayal of their own assertions on the advantages of Brexit, practically of which none have been made.
Let's start with non-reinitialization. The big mistake is to see a new dawn in photos of Keir Starmer in deep conflict with Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron and Ursula von der Leyen.
These deep conflabs almost entirely concern defense and security, mainly Ukraine and the Russian military threat to Europe. None of this has been touched by Brexit because Great Britain has never left NATO and has never abandoned defense cooperation with Europe and the United States. On the contrary, Boris Johnson was the self -proclaimed leader in NATO resistance to the invasion of Ukraine Poutines in 2022, and British politics has not changed since. Brexit was a rejection of Jean Monnet (a founding father of the EU who married European economic, industrial and social integration) and not Winston Churchill (which represented the British leadership of European military defense).
The most recent change in defense and security was Trump's re -election and his gradual NATO withdrawal. This American reset obliges a first approach in Europe for defense planning and military purchases that Brexit Britain has no choice but to support, unless we abandon Churchill as well as Monnet and to become an isolationist in the face of security threats of our own continent.
However, greater European cooperation on defense planning and supply is not a change for the agreement of Johnson Hard Brexit to force Great Britain outside the Customs Union of the EU and the Single Market for the Generality of our economic, industrial and social activity. With regard to this fundamental Brexit violation, the euro agreement of this week makes only one notable reform with regard to a single industrial sector, the end of veterinary verifications and the health of trade in the United Kingdom-EU in fresh and agricultural food products, in exchange for British acceptance of EU standards for such trade. All other post-Brexit customs regulations and customs declarations will apply.
To put this in perspective, the quantity of trade triggered by this change is estimated at less than 0.2% of GDP, a tiny fraction of the 4% of the GDP lost by the departure of the UKS of the EU.
All the other elements of this week deal with questions largely unrelated to the customs union and the single market. Young mobility plans, the use of e-waste in airports, the sharing of security information is not or one of the other characteristics of this week, apart from the food and agriculture agreement, reversed the key characteristic of the Brexit Treaty, which was to make Great Britain (but not Northern Ireland) a third nation with regard to the regimes and EU institutions.
The real question is whether it could indeed be reset in the years to come, and if so, how it could happen. What the events of this week indicate is that it is unlikely that it occurs by means of small steps. On the contrary, this week, a small step with his fierce reaction of betrayal of the pro-Brexit right media and political parties should be reproduced from tens of times to obtain Great Britain from the cries of the inversion of Brexit. And neither this government, nor any imaginable future, nor the EU itself, will be on the market of a new reset agreement each year in order to reverse the generality of the commercial and regulatory obstacles imposed by Brexit.
If Brexit is reversed, it will almost certainly come in a single jump, the result of a political force which puts the EU to the agenda firmly. A force that is capable of overthrowing treason paintings and making the merchants to affirm that it is the Brexiters who betrayed Great Britain, by returning to populists who were completely indifferent to the social and economic cost of the exclusion of the United Kingdom of most of the institutions of his own continent.
