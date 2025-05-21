By John Salomou

Nicosia [Cyprus]May 21 (Ani): The Boycott call spread by citizens and Indian companies on Turkish products and services, which was caused by the flagrant support of Pakistan of Turkey in the conflict that broke out after the Sindoor operation, it is supposed to worsen the terrible economic problems encountered by the ordinary Turks due to rampant inflation and the devaluation of the Turkish LIRA.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has always supported Pakistan's claims in cashmere, supplied more than 350 drones and some military agents in Pakistan during the conflict.

In a message to the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Erdogan reiterated his support in Pakistan by saying: “Like in the past, we will continue to support you in good and bad moments in the future.”

This intervention without appeal in a conflict far from the borders of Turkey in which Ankara has absolutely no reason to get involved as well as its attempt to modify its results, helping to coordinate the strikes of Pakistani drones on India, has greatly arranged the Indians and the businessmen who decided to set up goods and services to turkey and Turkish trade with Turkish traders and manufacturers.

Already, the main tourist platforms have declared a 60% reduction in Indian reservations on vacation in Türkiye and an increase of more than 250% of cancellations. As in 2024, this number amounted to 3.30,100 visitors, cancellations could mean tens of millions of lost income.

According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, India imports from Turkey amounted to USD 3.78 billion in 2023-24. In addition, the Indian government has canceled a 2.3 billion dollars shipbuilding agreement. In addition, Turkish companies like Celebi Aviation which operate a handling of the land in key airports would be replaced by local or international partners from other countries, while Turkish entrepreneurs will be gradually abolished from public works in India.

It should be mentioned that, according to the United Nations Commerce Database on International Trade in 2024, Turkish exports to Pakistan amounted to USD 918.22 million and cannot compensate for the loss of exports to India.

Without a doubt, the boycott will deprive Turkey of foreign changes and desperately necessary with one of the largest economies in the world and to stretch its diplomatic links with India, but it will also affect other important sectors such as partnerships between Turkish and Indian universities, such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Kota University.

There is no doubt that the Turkish economy is faced with one of the most serious economic crises in Turkey's recent history, with extremely high inflation, while Turkish LIA has flowed to unprecedented stockings. Ordinary people find it difficult to buy food and soar the soaring rents that prevail in large cities and become more and more desperate.

According to the latest real estate rent index calculated by the OECD on the basis of March results, the inflation of rental costs in Turkey recorded the highest rate among OECD members reaching 96.25% in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous quarter.

Erdogan's erroneous economic policies, such as his insistence to maintain unrealistic interest rates, his frenzy of public spending and his penchant for the construction of mega projects – which he always grants his friends – as well as the disastrous intervention of his government on the markets, have exhausted the country's exchange reserves and the state chests.

The Turkish LIRA fell to a new low record of 38.7 by USD while investors are concerned about the country's political and economic prospects, while the Central Bank of Turkey continues to intervene on the foreign exchange market to stabilize the currency. Net damping of the Turkish LIRA, instead of stimulating exports, as Erdogan hoped, only contributed to a loss of real wages and a drop in living standards for the Turkish people.

It should be noted that last March, the LIRA fell to a record hollow of 40 to 1 USD after the arrest for the attenuation of the accusations of smuggling of the popular mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival of President Erdogan, who continues to be in prison. The incident triggered the biggest demonstrations in Türkiye in a decade and raised concerns about the deepening of political instability.

The main credit agencies such as Moody's, Fitch and S&P lowered the sovereign debt rating of Turkey to the status close to junk food, warning increased risk of defect.

While the Erdogan follows unorthodox economic and monetary policies, direct foreign investment (IDE), which was previously a strong pillar of the Turkish economy, has dropped and foreign companies which, in the past, considered as an attractive market are now quite reluctant to invest.

According to official figures published by the annual inflation of consumer prices of Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), at 38.01% in March 2025, against a peak of around 75% in May of the previous year. However, independent institutes as well as many citizens believe that in reality, inflation is much higher than that.

For the majority of ordinary Turks, due to high inflation and the devaluation of currency, which makes products imported much more expensive, necessities such as food, fuel and housing have become increasingly unaffordable.

Erdogan's insistence on the implementation of its unorthodox monetary policies and the Indian boycott of Turkish products launched by Ankara's intervention in the conflict between India and Pakistan will undoubtedly make the life of ordinary Turks much more difficult. (Ani)

