



Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on May 22. It will be the Prime Minister's first visit to Rajasthan after operation Sindoor and during this visit also, he will visit the Bikaner district located on the International Indo-Pak border. According to the Press Information Bureau (GDP), the Prime Minister will reach Bikaner on May 22 around 10:30 am and visit the Karni Mata temple in Deshnok around 11 a.m. After visiting the temple of Karni Mata in Deshnok, the Prime Minister will reach the village of Palana, where he will address a rally of BJP workers and ordinary people from different districts and districts of the Assembly of the Bikaner division. During this, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the refurbished Deshnok station as part of the AMRIT Bharat station program and report the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train. The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation by throwing the foundation stone and inaugurating several other development projects assessed at more than 26,000 breaks of rupees and will also be addressed to a public service in Palana. Rail connectivity and Amrut stations: In accordance with its commitment to improve rail infrastructure in the country, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 103 AMRUT stations redeveloped at the cost of more than 1,100 complaints of rupees in 86 districts in 18 States and territories of the Union. Under the Amrut Bharat station, Yojana, more than 1,300 stations are refurbished with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and improve passenger equipment. Deshnok station, which serves pilgrims and tourists visiting the temple of Karni Mata, is inspired by the architecture of the temple, the themes of the arc and the pillar. Begumpet station in Telangana is inspired by the architecture of the Kaasaa Empire. The Bihar Thawe station includes various walls and artiacs representing Maa Thawewali, one of the 52 ShaktipePeths, and also represents maqabani paintings. The Dakor station in Gujarat is inspired by Ranchhodrai Ji Maharaj. Rail connectivity and the AMRUT stations redeveloped across the country incorporate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, passenger -focused equipment for divyaangjans and sustainable practices to improve travel experience. Indian railways move towards 100% electrification of its network, which makes rail operations more efficient and more respectful of the environment. In this sequence, the Prime Minister will throw the basic stone of the Churu-Sadulpur rail line (58 km) and will devote to the nation the electrification of Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km); Phulera-Degana (109 km), Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km); Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and Samdari-Barmer train line (129 km). Box of road and defense infrastructure: The Prime Minister sets the foundation stone for the construction of 3 lower passages to vehicles, widening and strengthening national highways. He will also devote 7 road projects to Rajasthan. These road projects costing more than Rs 4850 Croore will facilitate a fluid movement of goods and people. The highways extend to the Indo-Pak border, increasing the ease of movement for the security forces and strengthening the defense infrastructure of India. Green and clean energy: By making the front of his vision of providing electricity and green and clean energy, the Prime Minister will deposit the basic stone of electricity projects, including solar projects in Bikaner and Nava, Didwana, Kuchaman and transmission systems for power evacuation of the B-Powergrid Sirohi Limited part and the E-Powergrid MEWART Limited. The Prime Minister will devote to the nation 25 important state projects in the government government in Rajasthan by inaugurating and throwing the basic stone to improve infrastructure, connectivity, power supply, health services and water availability in Rajasthan. The Prime Minister will inaugurate power projects in Bikaner and Udaipur. It will denounce the restructuring of urban water supply plans in 7 cities in the Pali district under AMRUT 2.0. However, the head of the Indian National Congress Sachin Pilot criticized the Prime Minister making great announcements. He said that if you come to Rajasthan, make great announcements before leaving. Only speeches will not work.

