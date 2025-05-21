Imran Khan – Pakistan advocacy courtyard





Islamabad: A local court postponed the hearing on the pleadings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), the president of the foundation, Imran Khan, in six separate cases due to the absence of his main lawyer on Tuesday.

The district judge and the Muhammad Afzal Majoka sessions, while hearing a deposit request in six cases against Khan and a case against his wife Bushra Bibi, postponed the procedure until June 17 in the absence of his main lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar.

Affairs registered against Khan and his wife in the police stations of Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna and secretariat.

At the start of the hearing, the lawyer for the PTI Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared on behalf of the founding president of the PTI and informed the court that the main lawyer Salman Safdar was occupied at the Supreme Court. He asked the court to grant a new date of arguments.

The court approved the request of Khans' lawyer and extended the accused's provisional deposit until June 17. The court reserved its verdict on Bushra Bibis before the release on bail. The court said that a decision on requests for release under surest the founders of the PTI will be announced once the arguments are completed.

Meanwhile, another court also extended the provisional bond of Bushra Bibis in another case registered against it as part of the November 26 demonstration.

The judge of additional sessions Aamir Zia, while hearing the case, extended Khans' provisional surety until June 17 in a case registered in the Ramna police station.

