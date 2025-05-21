For all his speeches on non-interventionism, US President Donald Trump made remarks reporting his intention to intervene in an area that India has completely prohibited: the question of Jammu and Cashmere.

With his bubbling desire to mingle with cashmere and the embrace of Islamists across the West and South Asia, Trump rang alarms among the strategists in New Delhi and beyond.

In Trump, New Delhi saw a partner who would share his point of view on Pakistan and terrorism. But, while Trump praised Pakistan and looked for agreements with jihadists in Western Asia, New Delhi faces a new reality where his potential partner supports new challenges.

Trump has not only offered mediation on the question of cashmere, but he crossed a red line taking place by New Delhi.

For decades, American leaders have had interviews with India and Pakistan during the crises, such as Bill Clintons to speak during the Kargil War, but they took care not to take centering. Over the years, the synchronization line of the Cold War of India and Pakistan has been abandoned by the West, including the United States. Successive American presidents had taken care not to have a union of India and Pakistan. In Trumps' latest remarks, many see an attempt to rehyperate India and Pakistan something from the Pakistani establishment and his influencer in the Chinese communist regime sought to do.

By canceling the bipartite positions of the United States foreign policy, Trump spoke of India and Pakistan in the same breath, declaring that the two nations as large and describing Pakistan as brilliant people who make incredible pakistans of incredible products killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam last month.

Trump went further and spoke of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif in the same breath, claiming that the administration congratulates the Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, their prudence and their parliamentary election.

With his position on the India-Pakistan conflict this month and deals with terrorists in Western Asia, such as the Houthis of Yemen and Ahmed Al-Sharaa of Syria, President Trump is remedying India and Pakistan and the normalization of jihad, said a specialist in counter-terrorism and Islamism involved in New Delhi.

Such normalization of jihad in Western Asia is required to affect India. Almost all terrorist groups in the region have two main common enemies: Israel and India. In the agreements with Syrian and Yemeni leaders, President Trump has sidelined Israel. In South Asia, he rejects India's positions at each stage. This is a worrying model, says this specialist in the fight against terrorism.

Trumps embraces Islamists a concern for New Delhi

In what is equivalent to a diplomatic coup, Trump met this month the Syrian chief Al-Shara during his tour in Western Asia and announced the lifting of all sanctions.

Barely a few weeks ago, Al-Sharaa was known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani and was the chief of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a terrorist organization designated by the United States. He also transported a bonus of $ 10 million.

In March, groups aligned with the acting regime of Al-Sharaas attacked the minority Shiite Alawites in western Syria and, when violence calmed down, the instructors said that more than 1,000 Alawites had been killed in several massacres. These were considered a murder of revenge while the Syrian chief, Bashar al-Assad, was a Allawite.

Syrian chief Ahmed Al-Sharaa meets US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 14, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

The standardization of links with such a diet is not an isolated instance. In a break in American policy of the decades where Israel was at the center of the American approach to Western Asia, Trump concluded an agreement with Yemens Houthi by bypassing Israel. As a result, while American interests seem to be guaranteed, the Houthis continue to attack Israel.

Likewise, Trump has entered into an agreement with Hamas bypassing Israel and released the last hostages in the United States. He also participated in direct talks with Hamas in a break from decades without direct direct contact with the designated terrorist group.

There is another Islamist regime with which Trump is co -geling with this is worrying for India, because this regime has also appeared recently as the main supporter of Pakistan. This diet is Turkey. For years, Trump has been close to turkeys the longtime leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkish armed drones would have been a pillar of Pakistani attacks against India in the conflict this month. Erdogan also extended to unconditional support in Pakistan while Trump did not even call Pakistan for terrorists on the ground.

After India launched Operation Sindoor, Erdogan said that Turkey had taken a very clear position on missile strikes targeting Pakistan and had declared open support for the fraterones of Pakistan and swore to stand with them at the time, good and bad.

In Trumps Relations in Western Asia, there is a clear consolidation of Islamist leaders and jihadist forces which are at the worst opposite to India or the best sympathetic to the India Pakistan.

Consider this: the jihadist regime of the Syries of Al-Sharaa which has now shaken hands with Trump was supported by Erdogan, who is one of the closest and closest partners of the boss; The Houthis, Hamas and other jihadist groups sponsored by Iran are all opposed to India; And Hamas has experienced links with anti-Indian terrorist groups based in Pakistan.

The specialist in the fight against terrorism mentioned above indicates in the first article that it is not a coincidence that Pahalgam's attack seems to have similarities with the attack on October 7.

We note a consolidation of the jihadist forces and greater cooperation between them. With his agreements with the Syrians and the relationship with Turkey, President Trump presides over such consolidation. As all Islamists and jihadists have a common target in India, he encourages anti-Indian forces through. Its objective is an open question and the answer could range from the search for an irregular force like the Mujahideens of the 1980s to do the dirty work of the United States in the new cold war or simply a personal enrichment, explains the specialist in the fight against terrorism which wanted to remain unidentified.

With Trump, the staff and the civil servant are never separated. When it becomes comfortable with Pakistan, its family associates run Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh in search of transactions. When he seeks to acquire Greenland, he is looking for mineral agreements for his friends. When he sought the annexation of Gaza bands, he seeks real estate projects his family business. To have forced Qatar, he obtained a luxury plane as a gift. Likewise, by joining the Islamists through Western Asia, Trump at his disposal, an irregular transnational army.

Pahalgam's attack cannot be seen in isolation with the unsubscribe in Western Asia

Pahalgam's attack and the responses to it cannot be seen in isolation of the ongoing unsubscription in Western Asia, explains the specialist in the fight against terrorism mentioned above.

Although there have been domestic reasons for Pakistani leaders to seek conflict with India, such as the restoration of the military primacy and rally people around the flag, there were also external factors. While one was of course China, which would have benefited the most from a large-scale Indian-Pakistani war, there is also the unsubscribe of Western Asia in play.

We have no total clarity on Pahalgam's attack, explains the specialist in counter-terrorism.

Pahalgam attacks and October 7 seem to be attempts to trigger an answer. While Israel responded with a large -scale war which led to its alienation, India responded with a very calculated plan, Operation Sindoor, and achieved its objectives in a limited conflict. It seems that, just like the attack on October 7 isolated Israel and once again brought the Palestinian problem, Pahalgam's attack also sought to wedge India and internationalize the problem of cashmere by trapping India in a prolonged conflict. But India has not fallen into this trap, explains the specialist in the fight against terrorism.

Trump still made Pakistans by offering India and Pakistan in line and intervening in the question of cashmere.

The specialist in the fight against terrorism says that President Trump did not condemn Pakistan. Instead, he treated Pakistan as equal India. At best, he was neutral in the sense that he did not provide material support to each side. At worst, he was on the side of the Pakistans because he did everything to internationalize the problem of cashmere and wear India and Pakistan in opposition to decades of efforts of India de -hyphenat.

Trumps Stand is a complete turnaround of the previous administration, such as the Barack Obama administration when Secretary of State of State Hillary Clinton said in Pakistan: you cannot keep the snakes in your courtyard and expect them to bite your neighbors.

The specialist in the fight against terrorism says that a new political Islam is in manufacturing in Western Asia which is willing to reserve sectarian differences for the wider cause.

Such unsubscribe does not only embrace anti-Indian forces outside, but also prepares the basics of the rise of panislamism in India. As Firstpost previously reported, the Panislamist feeling happened during the Gaza Israel War and opened radicalization opportunities. India has another reason to intensify the vigil. Some young people washed by the brain have joined groups such as the Islamic State in recent years, amounts to the same beast of panislamism.

A new headache, however, is that a potential foreign partner, led by Trump, obtains Pally with such strengths.