UNITED stand in Light against terrorism: PM Modi in talks with the German Chancellor

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Tuesday with the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and exchanged opinions on regional and world developments, saying that the two countries have united in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier this month, the conservative chief Friedrich Merz managed to become the next German Chancellor.

“Completed himself with Chancellor Friedrich Merz and congratulated him on having assumed his functions. Reaffirms our commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Germany,” said Modi in an article on X.

“Opinions have discussed regional and world developments. We are united in the fight against terrorism,” he added.

In a statement later, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that during the telephone conversation, the two leaders “reiterated their common commitment to fight against terrorism in all its forms”.

Noting the “excellent progress” of the strategic partnership of India-German in the past 25 years, the two leaders have agreed to “work closely to further strengthen bilateral links, including in the fields of trade and investment, defense and security, innovation and technology,” he said.

The two leaders noted the “positive contribution” made by the Indian diaspora to Germany, the MEA said in its press release. He also said that the two leaders had exchanged points of view on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi invited Chancellor Merz to visit India. The leaders agreed to stay in touch, added the MEA.

