



Kris Holland BBC News, east of England Media in Pennsylvania Patrick O'Flynn was deputy for deputy from 2014 to 2019 Tributes were paid to the journalist and former member of the European Parliament (MEP) Patrick O'Flynn, who died at the age of 59. O'Flyn, from Cambridge, was a deputy for deputy for eastern England from 2014 to 2019. He previously worked as a political editor of Daily Express and Birmingham Post, and also wrote for The Spectator. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said O'Flyn was “a truly original conservative journalist who seized the causes of a large part of the current discontent”. Nigel Farage, the former UKIP leader and current chief of Reform UK, said: “Paddy was a great journalist, a great thinker, a great patriot and a titan of our joint cause.” Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative and MP for North West Essex, said: “I can't really believe it. My husband and I have always appreciated Patrick's company. “He often sent me a message with reflections on politics. We would agree on the substance, then we are competing for the tactics. I teased it about being a secret leftist but my kindness, he loved this country.” O'Flynn was elected European when UKIP beat the work and the Conservatives in the second and third place of the Election of the European Parliament 2014. He was spokesperson for UKIP to the economy until 2015 and was also a parliamentary candidate in the former constituency of Cambridge in General elections that year. He also held the memory of the media and sports sport, before arresting in 2018 to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP). In an article on X, the SDP said it was “devastated” to learn the death of O'Flynn, describing it as “a great journalist, a fantastic MEP, a real patriot and above all a wonderful man”. Media in Pennsylvania O'Flynn leaves Ukip in 2018 to join the SDP The former deputy Lord Jackson of Peterborough knew Mr. O'Flynn well, first as a journalist and then as a deputy deputy and worked in close collaboration with him during the Brexit referendum. He described O'Flynn as “a wonderfully moderate, intelligent, analytical and decent guy”. He said: “He was very kind and very proud of his hometown of Cambridge. “We have talked about many things outside of politics, including his love of the group The Jam, which was his passion. “It was quite courageous to give up a successful career in journalism to plunge your feet into shark infested politics.”

