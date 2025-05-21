Politics
“Third front” against India? The supporter of Pakistan Türkiye offers a space of `space port '', Erdogan going …
The report indicates that Turkey spoke to Somalia in the “African horn” to build a space. Thanks to this, Turkey is not only trying to increase its influence in the “Horn of Africa”, but also to extend space technology and build a launching ramp of ballistic missiles in Somalia.
During the recent dead end with Pakistan, Turkey showed solidarity with Islamabad. After which, a campaign against Turkey was launched in India, which had once helped the Muslim country. Surprisingly, the latest reports on Turkey say that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, like China, has its eyes cut on the Indian Ocean and for that, he is looking for a place to build a space to test ballistic missiles in space.
Thanks to this, Turkey wants to take advantage of the strategic geographic position in Somalia.
Although this Turkey project does not affect India directly, but the way Turkey has risen to help Pakistan open the door to new dangers in the future. Resonantnews.com’s report says that in the future Pakistan can join Turkey in the space ballistic missile program and this will create direct problems for India. Turkey wants to increase its influence in the Indian Ocean thanks to this project. In recent years, Turkey has quickly sold drones and other weapons to the neighboring countries of India as well as to many African countries. In such a situation, after having built a space in Somalia, Turkey can extend its defense program very quickly.
Why does Turkey want to build a spaceport?
In fact, Turkey is linked by many geographic problems. The launch of tests near the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea can be very risky for this. It is also very difficult for Turkey to test missiles inside its borders and constantly monitor internal and external security. Therefore, Turkey is looking for a geographically ideal place for this and which is strategically beneficial. Somalia corresponds to this Erdogan criterion. Somalia, located on the eastern tip of continental Africa, the coast of Somalia along the Indian Ocean and its proximity to the equator make it an ideal place to build a space. Equatorial launch sites from here benefit from the speed of rotation of the earth, which is a natural advantage for rocket launches. Missiles need less fuel when launched from here and create a safe place.
According to the report, Turkey wants to build a spaceport in the Jamme Dune region in Somalia. Turkey wants to work on a plan to make a smooth landing by 2028 and for that, it did a billion dollars project. President Erdogan announced it in 2021. It is believed that, from the construction of the space to its maintenance, around $ 350 million can be spent. This port gives direct access to Turkey to the Indian Ocean, so that the missile and rocket tests can be diverted to uninhabited water areas. On the other hand, if the missiles are launched from Turkey, Western countries can easily follow it and interfere, but this danger ends in Somalia.
What is the concern of Turkey's spatial project for India?
Somalia is located in a region sensitive to the command of Andaman-Nicobar in India, the Maldives and the African strategy of the Indian Navy. Consequently, the permanent space base of Turkey, there can be a direct challenge to the domination of India in the Indian Ocean region. Turkey has been proven to be held with Pakistan in the conflict against India, so it cannot be denied that, in the future Pakistan, cannot take advantage of the port of Turkey in Somalia. China has already built a military base in Djibouti and now if Turkey is also coming, then the Chine-Pak-Turk triangle can form a “dangerous alliance” for India in the Indian Ocean region. This can start a “threat before” against India. Pakistan in the west, China to the north and Turkey from Somalia in the Southwest.
