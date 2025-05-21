Ruchi Gujjars Tribute to PM Modnes at Cannes 2025 faces the reaction, no real rajput would never be





Ruchi Gujjar, an emerging model and actor, wore traditional Kundan jewelry draped in gold while walking on the Red Carpet of Cannes 2025 in a full wedding look. However, Minister Narendra Modi received a particular cry in his avatar.

What attracted everyone's attention was the elaborate necklace of Ruchi Gujjars with a traditional deep neckline. The melodies had the PM Modis image, which became the highest point of his daring fashion declaration.

Wearing a gold lehenga designed by Roopa Sharmaa, his outfit included Gotta Patti and mirror embroidery. She also wore a personalized necklace with photos of PM Modi surrounded by red enamel lotus, pearls and Kundan.

The rest of the outfit presented the Zardozi embroidery, a Lehenga which would be appropriate for a Rajasthani wedding. Her dress had a all-gold palette, heavily decorated and worked in mirror.

The 78th Cannes Annual Festival started on May 13 and will end on May 24. DAY 8 of the prestigious Film Festival, the former Miss Haryana made the declaration.

Who is Ruchi Gujjar? After winning the title of Miss Haryana 2023, Gujjar quickly turned to theater and modeling. It now draws its own path in the entertainment industry. A graduate of the Maharani College of Jaipur, she abandoned the Pink City for the Mumbai projectors and film sets.

She has a growing fan after being well known in the clip industry and appearing in songs like “Heli Mein Chor” and “Jab you Meri Na Rahi”.

Social media reactions Social media users have given negative reactions to the Ruchi Gujjars Cannes 2025 look. Some of them have found inappropriate to pay tribute to PM Modi while wearing a revealing dress.

A user wrote, the placements of the Modi badges are dangerous.

Feel sad for Modi-ji. He will be devastated after looking at this, wrote another.

Have you been to represent the nation or to embarrass all of us? wrote a user.

I come from Rajasthan and it is at best offensive. Good work to slander the cultural fabric of my condition for a red carpet gadget. And, the monstrous neck with the PM's face on it? Grotesque, commented on another.

Who devil is she and why is she invited to Cannes with such a sad sewing to represent India? wrote another.

What heritage is it? She wrote Rajasthan in legend. Have you ever seen a rajput woman carry something like that? In their traditional outfit, even a corner of their body is not visible, and here it displays its body. No real rajput would call this cheap display its culture, commented another user.

