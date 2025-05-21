Imran Khan decreases forensic tests in the midst of court approval, cites legal concerns – Pakistan





The former Prime Minister and founding president of PTI, Imran Khan, refused to undergo polygraphic, photogrammetric and vocal correspondence, despite a directive of the Lahore anti -terrorist court and the presence of a police investigation team of 13 members of Lahore in Adiala prison.

According to official sources, Imran Khan has transmitted his refusal to a written statement subject to the investigation team. In the press release, he would have expressed his concern that the accusation was trying to use the tests as a tactical to trap him and quoted that eight cases linked to him were currently heard before the High Court of Lahore. He argued that undergoing tests at this stage could affect these procedures.

DSP Javed Asif, who directed the investigation, said that the team had planned to carry out three key medico-legal tests, in accordance with the instructions of the courts. He said that without the cooperation of suspects, the investigation could not be completed effectively. The DSP Asif would have said that it is only by performing these tests that we can determine the authenticity of evidence, and wondered how the investigation could go ahead if the suspect refused to participate.

The investigation team, which had arrived in Rawalpindi two days earlier, included police officers and forensic doctors. Their objective was to question Imran Khan and carry out the tests concerning 11 cases recorded in Lahore after the May 9 incidents.

The officials confirmed that the medical-legal experts, as well as the investigators, visited Adiala prison but could not proceed because of the former non-cooperative prime ministers. The team has since returned to Lahore without carrying out the courts ordered by the court.

On May 15, Lahore's anti-terrorism court had approved the request for survey teams to carry out polygraphic and photogrammetric tests on Imran Khan as part of the current probe.

