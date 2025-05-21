PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 103 Amrit stations on May 22





Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaulera 103 stations Amrit Bharat on May 22 during an event in Bikaner, Rajasthan. These 103 AMRIT stations, distributed in 86 districts in 18 Indian States and territories of the Union, were built at the price of more than 1,100 crore. Scheme Amrit Bharat Station (ABS) is a full plan to redevelop more than 1,300 stations across India with modern installations. As part of this long -term initiative, detailed plans are carried out for each station and the work is completed in phases according to what each station needs. #Amritbharatertation: A new era for Indian railway infrastructure ???? May 22, Prime Minister @Narendramodi to inaugurate 103 #Amritbharat Stations in 18 states of Bikaner, Rajasthan ???? The AMRIT BHART station scheme is a long -term plan to improve stations pic.twitter.com/9pxonkqpno India GDP (@pib_india) May 21, 2025 The main objective is to make the stations cleaner, more comfortable and easier to use by improving the entry and exit points, the waiting corridors, the toilets, the platforms and the roof. In addition, installations such as elevators, mechanical stairs and free Wi-Fi will be added wherever necessary. To improve the experience of passengers, better signs and information systems will also be there, while certain stations will include executive fairs and special areas for business meetings. The “One Station One Product” program promotes local products by selling indigenous products in kiosks. The ABSS program is also focusing on stalling upgrades, connecting both sides of the city via the station and connecting stations to other modes of transport, such as buses and metros. In addition, special attention is taken to make the stations friendly for people with disabilities. The long-term vision is to transform stations into dynamic urban centers serving several objectives beyond travel. A notable aspect of the program is the incorporation of local culture, heritage and architecture in the design of the station. For example, Ahmedabad's station will be inspired by the temple of Modhera Sun, while Dwarka station will be inspired by the temple of Dwarkadheesh. Likewise, the Bavesshwar station in Odisha will reflect the theme of the temple of Bhagwan Jagannath, and the Kumbhakonam station at Tamil Nadu will present the Chola architecture. The Amrit Bharat Stations program dates back to 2021, when Gandhinagar became the first station to have a modernization. Later that year, Rani Kamalapati station, formerly known as Habibganj, also received a new look. The program represents the concerted attempt of Indian railways to modernize its infrastructure in order to improve the travel experience for passengers.

(Edited by: Sudarsanan Mani ))

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-inaugurate-103-amrit-stations-19607856.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos