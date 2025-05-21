Caroline Voaden: hook, line and thinker

It's a bit of a mixed bag.

It was my initial reaction when I saw what governments are expected as long as the United Kingdom's agreement in the EU means for our fishing industry. Although the industry's reaction was mainly negative, the fishermen in Brixham feeling that the PM had resumed its word, the truth is that, as far as I know, the announcement of this week contains both good and bad news for our fishing industry.

Govering to the latter, the New Deal concluded between the United Kingdom and the EU will continue the current provisions on fisheries, which grants countries in countries in countries in British waters, for 12 years. It was a bitter blow for our fishermen, especially when fixed against absolute freedoms that were sold by the leave campaign during the referendum.

Unfortunately, these promises have always been more based on rhetoric than reality. Although the Brexit agreement concluded by Boris Johnson has made a quota of fish in the United Kingdom, its colossal insufficiency, according to the fishermen to whom I speak, was that it had not excluded the EU boats from the coastal waters from six to twelve miles (10 to 19 km).

With the agreement with exam next year, there was a certain hope among the industry that this historical error could be treated. Now, under Starmers New Arrangement, foreign access to coastal waters will persist for at least 12 years.

I understand the deep frustration of our fishermen in the face of this result. It is particularly disappointing to read that fishing rights were a last -minute stumbling block preventing the rest of the agreement with the EU to move forward.

Again, it seems that the use of our fishing industry to appease the EU was the key to unlocking a wider agreement. This week's announcement reaffirms my longtime conviction that, in the future, fishing should be removed from these negotiations and discussed separately.

The industry is simply too complicated to be grouped together with discussions on trade, security and defense. It is not only a question of catching the fish; These are marine areas, offshore wind and so many other things in competition for our marine space that it would be beneficial for our fishermen and those who work in the sector if fishing could be removed from what is already a very congested negotiation table.

We knew that the EU would seek to play Hardball in these negotiations. If the government had been more ambitious from the start by pushing a new custom customs union, we would have had the leverage to obtain much broader advantages for the United Kingdom as a whole, including for our fishing sector.

That said, I was very happy to see an agreement concluded on health and phytosanitary measures (SPS). This new agreement will align the United Kingdom and the EU on food and animal protection standards, which leads to a massive reduction in administrative formalities for exporters.

This is something that each company exporting to the EU has shouted for the same before the ink is dry on the sloppy agreement on the Brexit of the Conservatives. The labyrinth of administrative formalities introduced after 2020 was strangled, with a seafood company in the south of Devon to obtain 17 signatures for each shipment they send to Europe.

The cost of this was astronomical. The price of health certificates and customs fees prompted companies on the edge, including in the fishing sector, just watch the Plymouth trawlers, created in 1995, which closed its doors for good last year.

In southern Devon, fishing is not only an industry, but a way of life for many of my voters, and I understand why some may think that the government should have fights harder for our fishermen in these negotiations. The workforce must now ensure that this industry is fully supported and that the administrative formalities that have paralyzed trade in the past five years are firmly recorded in the past.