A new historical phase, but the questions abound

The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) announced on May 12 that it had officially ended its armed wrestling campaign and dissolved after four decades.

This decision came in direct response to an appeal from the founder imprisoned groups, Abdullah Ocalan, on February 27.

This historical change represents an opportunity to fight against the deep causes of one of the oldest conflicts in the Middle East and to respond to Kurdish political and cultural demands.

However, there are a lot of questions about how this decision was made and why the PKK has decided to act now.

After a congress held on May 5 to 7 in two places in the Iraks region of Kurdistan, the PKK announcement that he would dissolve the organizational structure of the PKKS and put an end to the armed struggle. He said that the Kurdish rights struggle in Türkiye will now be carried out by other means.

The group argued that the end [of] The armed struggle method offers a solid basis for lasting peace and a democratic solution and has called the Turkish government and all the sections of civil society to join the peace and democratic society process.

Dr. Dastan Jasim, as an associate researcher at the German Institute for World and Regional Studies (GIGA), said The new Arabic That there are many different dynamics that influence the PKKS decision to dissolve. In addition, there are also many practical considerations.

The Kurds of turkey will wonder if the Turkish state will loosen the rules on the use of Kurdish language, will allow Kurdish civil society and political parties to operate freely and to release the imprisoned leaders, in particular Ocalan and the co-cell of the Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirta.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogans will be carefully to see if the PKK dissolves and if it abandons its weapons.

This is not a transparent process, said Jasim, explaining that the substantive talks take place mainly between Ocalan, a small group of people in the direction of the PKK and the Turkish intelligence and security services.

This means that the process is subject to a compromise where decisions are protected from the influences spoiler of Turkish and Kurdish public opinion, but are not guided by them in a democratic way. This makes it difficult to predict a trajectory.

Some people want this peace process to be part of a legal framework that sets up certain stages for this process, [but] None of this happened, added Jasim.

Whatever the way in which the coming months take place, it is clear that the PKK has changed regional policy over the past four decades. Although violence is a fundamental element of its inheritance, the group also put the Kurds and their political requests on the domestic and geopolitical map in a deep way.

At the end of the 1970s and early 1980s, when the PKK was founded, Kurdishness was, in many directions, which had become due to assimilation, political and cultural repression and the movement of the population, Jasim said. However, the PKK has changed this by increasing the political conscience of the Kurdish population in southeast Turkey and through the Middle East, which in turn forced governments to take Kurdish demands seriously.

Whole state systems have been built on the denial of the Kurds as a nation overall. And these days are over, she said.

In his February declaration, Ocalan supported that the armed PKK struggle was mainly inspired by the fact that the channels of democratic policy have been closed. However, this was no longer the case, and now there is no longer any alternative to democracy in the pursuit and realization of a political system. Democratic consensus is the fundamental means.

This feeling was approved by the PKK in its congress.

There is understandable skepticism as to whether the Turkish state will react with relaxing restrictions on free Kurdish expression and political action. Recent repression on non -Kurdish groups such as the Republican People's Party (CHP) add to this sense.

However, it is also clear that the Turkish authorities are invested and involved in the process. Its severity was reported by the involvement of the Turkish nationalist hardliner Devlet Bahceli of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which publicly suffered talks with Ocalan in October 2024. This opening to dialogue was essential to allow the PKK to take the steps it has undertaken later.

For President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the resolution of the PKK problem addresses several domestic and geopolitical problems. While exposing an increased political risk in Syria, the Turkish government wanted to reduce temperature in Kurdistan, which was summary at AS Turkeys Strategic Soft Unmbelly.

In particular, the developments of neighboring Syria have changed the strategic calculation of the turkey. Ankara has long been opposed to the administration led by Kurds in northeast Syria and accused its main party of links with the PKK. Turkeys Main Proxy, the Syrian National Army (SNA), often collide with the military forces led by the Kurds, known as the Syrian democratic forces (SDF).

However, the collapse of the Assad regime and the commitment between the transitional government in Damascus and the administration led by the Kurds changed the equation. The lowering of the temperature on the Kurdish problem inside Turkey allows the groups of Ankara and Kurds to focus on the delicate situation in Syria.

At the national level, the term Erdogans expired in 2028, and he hopes to change the Turkish constitution to allow him to stay in power longer. Responding to Kurdish cultural requirements and relaxing restrictions on their political activities can provide crucial votes for these changes.

However, there may also be more personal reasons on both sides. Jasim argued that the leaders of PKK and Turks also turn to their inheritance, calling it the elephant in the room. Ocalan is 74 years old and has been in prison since 1999, while Erdogan is 71 years old and has been in front line policy since 1994, when he was elected mayor of Istanbul.

In different ways, ensuring the end of the conflict between the PKK and the Turkish state – if it is what happens – will be important for the way in which history considers them.

For the moment, however, it is not clear how the process of dissolving the PKKS will take place and to what extent the Turkish state will change to allow more democratic rights for the Kurds. If the moment is seized, it will bring significant changes to Türkiye and the region.

It is a generational switch that occurs, said Jasim. The Kurds in Türkiye, Syria and Iraq now all negotiate with the governments of these states. However, only time will tell us if these emerging relationships will bear fruit.

Each [Kurdish] Side has these links and wants to take advantage of them, but at the same time, does not know how much it will help them be used, she said.

Winthrop Rodgers is a journalist and analyst based in Sulaymaniyah in the Iraqi Kurdistan region. He focuses on politics, human rights and political economy.

Follow it on Twitter and Instagram:@ wrodgers2