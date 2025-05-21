



Asim Munirs Grip on Power may seem firm, but that's it except secure.

In a movement more permeated by symbolism than substance, the powerful chief of the Pakistan army Asim Munnir was raised to the rarefied rank of Marshal in the field. The announcement, made Tuesday by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs Cabinet, marks the first promotion of this type in more than six decades. A single other man-military dictator Ayub Khan in 1959 held the title. But unlike Ayub, who has attributed the rank in the middle of the consolidation of his political power, the altitude of Munirs comes in the heels of a military debacle. A deadly exchange with India, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, resulted in the strike at least nine Pakistani air bases. The damage, although officially minimized in Pakistan, has allowed politically exposed. So why promotion? And why now? Promotion or protection? Officially, this decision is under recognition of strategic brilliance. Prime Minister Sharif praised Munirs to the decisive defeat of the enemy, affirming that under his leadership, the army firmly defended the sovereignty of the Pakistans. Mnir himself described the promotion of an honor for the armed forces and the nation. But little media landscape closely controlled by the Pakistans buy it. The rank of Marshal of Champ is generally conferred after a military victory, said Tilak Devasher, a seasoned Pakistani observer. It is perhaps the first time that he has been awarded after a defeat, it seems intended to hide this defeat. Timing is difficult to ignore. The public of Pakistans is still in shock from the benefits of the strikes of India, and the internal dissent within the army would increase. A widely disseminated letter from a group calling the Guardians of Honor has accused of having corruption and military incompetence. The letter reflects what some analysts say they are a silent but increasing dissatisfaction in the upper ranks. A shield against the examination of a country where generals often enjoy impunity, the title of marshal in the field can serve more as a legal and political armor than a mark of distinction. Some analysts consider promotion as a preventive decision to isolate providing martial retirement or early possible, said the report of ET. The Pakistani army is not either. Instead, the promotion would have been made by rule 199a of army regulations (1998), which stipulates that a general can be promoted to Marshal in the field regardless of seniority or any specific appointment. In the dynamics of the civil-military power of the Pakistans, optics often matters more than operational command. Munir is now very at the driving seat as a pivot of the structure of power, said Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, former president of the Defense Senate Committee. Given the weakness and divisions among civilian politicians … All traditional political forces were convinced that the road to Islamabad is through Rawalpindi. This reality is reflected in the simultaneous decision of governments to extend the term of the chief of air The marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu-His second extension. Sidhu was credited with having executed the Bunyanun Marsoos operation, the Pakistan's air campaign against the Indian operation Sindoor. However, in a closely managed information environment, the version of soldiers' events prevails. State media have declared a historic victory. Social media have been flooded with hashtags like #pakistanstandsUnited. Meanwhile, dissident voices, analysts, even ancients, defeated of screens. The ceasefire with India has been held for the moment. But under diplomatic calm is a volatile domestic landscape: security disorders: more than 3,700 terrorist incidents have made nearly 3,900 lives in the last 17 months, according to ISPR figures for a deterioration of the indoor safety climate, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Supporters fueled an underlying challenge. Critics accuse of being of taking advantage of Pahalgam's terrorism incident to consolidate power. Economic fragility: with an increase in inflation, the dependence of the IMF and the suspension of India from the Industry Water Treaty, the economy of Pakistan Teeters at the limit. The growing political role of soldiers is examined to exacerbate instability. Observers note that Mining does not simply defend national borders, he sails in a labyrinth of national vulnerabilities that could unravel his authority. But the strategy may have turned. Instead of unifying the nation, the Gambit drew attention to the widening of the pakistan fractures, write analysts Ashok Behuria and Uttam Sinha in a joint comment in the tone. The ghost of Imran Khanmunirs The political calculation also includes a growing challenge from bars: former Prime Minister Imran Khan. His PTI party qualified bringing hot and loose, accusing him of having trained Pakistan in the war to consolidate power. Khans Moral Authority, paradoxically reinforced by his imprisonment, continues to mobilize his base. The civil government of carts, already considered as liable to the military, risks an erosion of legitimacy. As a viral meme said: war fought by Airforce. The army chief promoted. Armys only tank contribution videos and hiding in bunkers. What's neutrality of Marshal of field does not concern military strategy – its political survival. It is a question of stifling a fractured command structure, stifling the dissent and projecting the force in the face of an increasing weakness. Although the promotion can temporarily strengthen the position of the munirs, it does not break the challenges to come: internal threats persist, from Balutchs separatists to the political research of the crest of the crest of Pakistan. The tension could intensify, especially if the rank is considered an attempt to dissent or bypass institutional controls. Ayub Khan set the previous one. In the fragile democracy of the Pakistans, little would be surprised if history again.

