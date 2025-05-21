



The Poverty Reduction and Shanghai Cooperation Organization for Forum of Shaanxi of Shaanxi of Shaanxi of Poverty and Sustainable Development of SCO (The Shanghai Cooperation Oranan Congratulations and delivered an opening discourse. [Xinhua/Shao Rui] XI'an-The forum for the reduction of poverty and sustainable development of the Shanghai cooperation organization) in Xi'an, in the northwest of Shaanxi province in North West China. Shen Yueyue, vice-president of the National Committee of the Political Consultative Conference of the Chinese People and President of the Bonnette of the Board of Friendship, Friendship and Cooperation of the OCS, read the letter of congratulations from Chinese President Xi Jinping and delivered an opening speech. The letter of congratulations fully demonstrates the accent put by President XI on the eradication of poverty and the promotion of sustainable development, as well as its serious expectations to deepen exchanges and mutual learning among the OCS countries and the construction of a SCO community with a common future, said Shen. She also noted that poverty reduction and sustainable development are aligned with the aspirations of the OCS countries to improve people's livelihoods and seek development. These efforts are very important to accelerate the implementation of the United Nations Agenda for Sustainable Development and the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity. “We must maintain equity and justice and optimize the environment of poverty reduction, strengthen mutual learning to achieve win-win cooperation, strengthen technological support and improve the efficiency of poverty reduction,” said Shen, adding that SCO countries should constitute a consensus and a force and join the hands to evolve towards modernization, promote cooperation on the reduction of poverty and sustainable development, and contribute to the damage. This photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the forum 2025 SCO (The Shanghai Cooperation Organization) on poverty reduction and sustainable development in Xi'an, the province of Shaanxi in northwestern China. [Xinhua/Shao Rui] This photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows the opening ceremony of the forum 2025 SCO (The Shanghai Cooperation Organization) on poverty reduction and sustainable development in Xi'an, the province of Shaanxi in northwestern China. [Xinhua/Shao Rui] Participants of the 2025 SCO (The Shanghai Cooperation Organization) forum on poverty reduction and sustainable development visit a demonstration base for smart agriculture in Yangling, the northwest of the Shaanxi province of China, on May 19, 2025. The 2025 poverty forum on sustainable poverty development. [Xinhua/Shao Rui] Participants of the 2025 SCO (The Shanghai Cooperation Organization) forum on poverty reduction and sustainable development visit a demonstration base for smart agriculture in Yangling, the northwest of the Shaanxi province of China, on May 19, 2025. The 2025 poverty forum on sustainable poverty development. [Xinhua/Shao Rui] The participants of the 2025 SCO (The Shanghai Cooperation Organization) forum on poverty reduction and sustainable development visit an innovation center in the seed industry in Yangling, in the northwest of the Shaanxi province, on May 19, 2025. The 2025 SCO forum on poverty reduction and the northwest sustainable development of Shaanxi Chine. [Xinhua/Shao Rui]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://en.cppcc.gov.cn/2025-05/21/c_1094700.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos