PSI and GOLKAR open the door to Jokowi, Bahlil: not to mention the door, our fence is open





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) opens the registration for candidates of the potential president of the party of Tuesday May 13, 2025 until the end of May. Registration to find the president of the appropriate party has a number of figures that should be included in the stock market of Ketum candidates, including former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

Previously, Jokowi said that he was still taking into account that he would also register as a candidate for the President General of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) or not.

“Yes, it's still in calculation. Do not leave if later, for example, I will lose,” said Jokowi during the meeting in the city of Solo, Wednesday May 14, 2025.

The question of Jokowi's entry into the exchange of candidates PSI Ketum attracted the reaction of PSI executives in Golkar. Secretary of the Secretary Committee Steering PSI Congress The secretary of the steering committee of the Indonesian Congress of the Solidarity Party (PSI) Benidiktus Papa revealed that Jokowi should have an identity card PSI in advance during the appointment of the PSI President. According to the man named Beny Jokowi must first have a KTA party and receive official recommendations from 5 regional regional leadership councils in the province and 20 regional board at the Regency / City level.

“So, if Mr. Jokowi presents himself for the PSI candidate for the PSI President, then he will also obtain the identity card of the PSI party member (KTA) because this is the registration requirement,” said Beny TempoSaturday, May 17, 2025.

Beny explained that so far, there was no request that the registration is joining Jokowi. Even thus, Beny said that joining her Jokowi at the party would be a great honor for all executives.

“Pak Jokowi is a professor for the PSI party. His presence with Mas Kaesang will be a perfect combination for the party,” he said. Response from the Golkar party president The president of the Golkar party, Bahlil Lahadalia, said that the Golkar party was open to all those who wanted to join when they were interviewed on the answer concerning Jokowi in the general president of the PSI.

“For us, every citizen who wishes to enter the Golkar party, we open a large door,” said Bahlil, attending the regional deliberation of the Golkar Party (Musda) in Yogyakarta on Sunday, May 18.

Bahlil said his party was an inclusive party for all circles. Consequently, Bahlil stressed that Golkar had no ban on anyone who wanted to join.

“The Golkar party is the only party in Indonesia which has no boss. The boss of the Golkar party is a country, the boss is the people,” he said.

Bahlil said Golkar would become an increasingly solid party when more figures have joined. “Especially if the one who enters Golkar is a big figure, we are happy to welcome,” he said. “Let's say, there are figures that want to enter, whoever it is, as long as everything goes through the process and the party mechanisms, party rules.”

