



The Pakistani army has never won a war and has never lost elections. So go the old joke. The new joke could be: even if Pakistan loses a war, its general will always be able to win. Pakistan promoted on Tuesday its general manager of the Asim army. This five -star rank is the highest military honor in Pakistan and has only been awarded once before. Coming after Pakistan's humiliating defeat in Operation Sindoor when she had to ask India to stop hammering her military bases, the bizarre promotion triggered jokes on social networks. Many qualified the general with “failing marshal”. General Munnir would have gone to hide in a bunker when India started to pull Brahmos missiles in the military bases of Pakistan.

Unlike General Ayub Khan, who had promoted to the rank of Marshal in 1959 following his coup in Pakistan the previous year, Munnir was appointed to the post of civil government. However, given the subordinate nature of the civil government of Pakistan, some people believe that Mining may have promoted to strengthen its grip on the army, to underline the supremacy of the military on the government and to point out that it may not simply disappear.

From the “failing Marshal” to Field Marshalthe the timing and the context of the promotion of General Munnir are striking. The India air strikes would have paralyzed several Pakistani military installations, published satellite images of destruction and intercepted almost all drones and missiles of reprisals. Pakistan, for its part, has not justified the significant damage imposed on India. However, in this atmosphere of operational failure and domestic skepticism, Munnir has not decreased but high. This altitude, although symbolic in terms of command authority, is deeply consecutive in political, institutional and historical terms. To understand the importance of the promotion of munirs, it is necessary to look beyond the ceremonial nature of the title and to reflect on the way in which it consolidates power, to reshape civil-military relations and reflects a well-used path taken by the previous Pakistan military leaders.

At first glance, the promotion of a general immediately after a failed military confrontation seem counter-intuitive. However, in the context of the Pakistan civil-military dynamic and the political role of the armed forces, the decision reveals a calculated maneuver. As a field marshal, Munir is now symbolically high above the routine and military control chains. The rank is indeed an appointment for life, and although it does not carry any official operational command, it gives prestige and immunity. He islands it from any potential martial or internal dissent which could result from criticism of military failures during Operation Sindoor. With this rank, Munnir was moved above the fray, protected from internal and external requests for responsibility. It is, in essence, a protective coronation at a time when the performance of the military attracted an unusual examination in Pakistan.

Live events The managers of munirs had faced an increasing responsiveness within the officers' body and ranked before the Indian conflict, especially since economic difficulties and political instability eroded the traditional prestige of the army. The operation of Pakistan Bunyan-Ul-Marsoos, launched in response to the Sindoor operation, was rebuilt at the national level as a defensive success despite its total failure. The story, carefully organized by the state media and the optics managed by intelligence, positions fitting as a vigilant defender who firmly against external aggression. The elevation to the field marshal consolidates this story and projects internal confidence, sending a clear message to criticism and challengers within the military hierarchy. Historically, the Pakistan soldiers used external conflicts, in particular with India, as a tool to regain legitimacy and centralize authority. From the incursion of Ayub Khans to cashmere in 1965 at Pervez Musharrafs Kargil Adventure in 1999, each confrontation was reused to galvanize the nationalist feeling and position the army as a credible institution. Although a militarily farming, it was redesigned by the interior channels as an act of resolution in the face of Indian aggression. The promotion of munirs thus completes the cycle: a reverse transformed into a symbolic triumph, used to cement control in the army and the political landscape.

Read also | The Sindoor operation is a lesson that Pakistan will not forget: the Indian army shares a new video, says that justice has been served that Mining becomes another military dictator? The promotion of Munir represents yet another rise in account of the uncontrolled militarization of governance in Pakistan. While Pakistan is nominally a democracy, the army has remained the ultimate power broker. Since the avoidance of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the political emptiness that followed, the soldiers under Munnir have regularly widened his role beyond security to economic policy, media management and judicial surveillance. This title of field marshal reinforces this change. It is not just a reward to provide; It is a statement that the army intends to keep the command on the national leadership of the Pakistans. Civil leaders are supposed to orbit around this power center, not challenge it.

Imran Khans Ester, incarceration and exclusion from the political process were largely orchestrated with the implicit if not manifest support of the army. Its populist attraction, especially among young people and urban middle classes, has been a long -term threat to military primacy in national politics. By neutralizing Khan then by raising to have Field Marshal, the army sent a final message: there is no space for parallel power centers. The democratic process is again subject to institutional supremacy.

In the short term, this can provide stability veneer. In the long term, however, it can exacerbate the cycle of repression and resistance, and perhaps even lead to the military dictatorship. Many already call on his promotion as a soft coup by the military.

Read also | Operation Sindoor: Pakistani troops unable to manage drones from a country other than the means of promotion to provide India for India, the altitude of Mining reports that the Pakistan soldiers will keep, if not climbing, its influence on security policy. It is unlikely that diplomatic engagement with Pakistan gives substantial results, because any normalization will be filtered through a military objective. India can expect a more hostile Pakistan under its new Marshal in the field.

After the embarrassment of Operation Sindoor, the military establishment of Pakistan Sous Munnir may feel obliged to reaffirm the capacity for deterrence. This could take the form of increased nuclear signaling, more assertive rhetoric or even smaller provocations to demonstrate resolution. Strategic stability can become more fragile because Pakistan could seek to restore the credibility it has lost in the recent conflict.

Munirs Promotion to Field Marshal is not only a ceremonial gesture. It is a strategic signal both for the national public and international observers that Pakistan soldiers intend to maintain and deepen its grip on national life. At a time when the country faces economic collapse, political fragmentation and diplomatic isolation, the elevation of Munnir can offer the army a temporary consolidation of power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/defence/pakistan-has-lost-the-war-but-its-general-munir-has-won/articleshow/121318968.cms

