



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 AMRIT resorts redeveloped Thursday in 86 districts of 18 states developed at one more cost 1,100 crores. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Modi went to X and said that tomorrow, on May 22, is a historic day for Indias railway infrastructure. The amrit stations will stimulate comfort, connectivity and celebrate our glorious culture! He is about to visit Bikaner to inaugurate the refurbished Deshnoke station as part of the AMRIT BHARAT station program and the Bikaner-Mumbai Express train. He will lay the foundation stone, inaugurates and dedicate to the nation several development projects 26,000 crores and is also addressed to a public service in Palana. More than 1,300 stations are refurbished with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and improve passenger equipment as part of the AMRIT BHART station, said a government statement. The amrit stations redeveloped through India integrate modern infrastructure with cultural heritage, passenger -focused equipment, including those of Divyangjan and sustainable practices to improve travel experience. Indian Railway walks around 100% electrification of its network, which makes rail operations more efficient and more respectful of the environment. In accordance with this, the Prime Minister will throw the foundation stone of the railway line Churu-Sadulpur (58 km) and will devote to the Suratgarh-Phalodi nation (336 km); Phulera-Degana (109 km); Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km); Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and electrification of the Samdari railway line (129 km), according to the press release. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of three passages lower than vehicles, the enlargement and the strengthening of national highways. He will also devote seven road projects to Rajasthan. Road projects are worth 4,850 crores will facilitate the more fluid movement of goods and people. Highways extend to the Indo-Pak border, improving accessibility for security forces and strengthening India defense infrastructure. Modis will also throw the foundation stone, inaugurate and devote 25 important projects of state through Rajasthan to improve infrastructure, connectivity, power supply, health services and the availability of water in the state.

