



Trump tells Walmart to eat rates '' instead of increasing prices

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Walmart should “eat prices” instead of blaming the rights imposed by his administration on imported goods for the increase in retailer prices.

President Donald Trump and the American retail giant Walmart are exchanging severe words this week about the impact of administrative prices, after the announcement of the imminent price increases fired from the republican leader.

Trump castigated the company on social networks last weekend, accusing Walmart of unjustly blaming its prices for their expected price increases and of ordering the largest retailer in the world to eat prices and not to transmit import costs to consumers.

I will look, just like your customers !!! Trump declared on May 17 in a social post of truth.

The company responded to the words of the presidents in a statement to USA Today on Tuesday, May 20.

We have always worked to maintain our prices as low as possible and we will not stop, said Walmart spokesperson Joe Pennington. Well, keep the prices as low as possible as long as we can give the reality of small retail margins.

Despite the expectations of sales exceeding in the first quarter, Walmart should soon increase the prices of buyers due to higher prices imposed by the Trump administration, according to profits.

What the Trump administration means for your wallet: register for the Daily's Money's USA Today money newsletter.

Plus: Trump's Treasury Secretary says Walmart will absorb certain price costs, but buyers can still pay more

Walmart is the last American company to avoid providing profit advice in the second quarter due to uncertainty concerning Trump prices because it joins an increasing frame of retailers warning probable price increases.

Trump has long insisted that other countries pay the cost of prices, despite many economists saying that important American companies pay prices and generally transmit this cost to customers to keep their profits.

The level of prices that has been proposed is difficult enough for all retailers, for suppliers, and our concern is certainly that consumers feel part of it, said the financial director of Walmarts and executive vice-president John David Rainey in an interview with CNBC on May 15.

Rainey said that CNBC prices will probably increase towards the end of the end of this month and in June, with products such as electronics, toys and foods specifically mentioned in companies on May 15, the call for profits from the first quarter with management and investors.

Walmart president Douglas McMillon said in the call they wanted to keep food and consumable prices as low as possible, but said prices on countries like Costa Rica, Peru and Colombia put pressure on imported articles such as bananas, lawyers, coffee and roses.

Trump's prices have changed world trade since the beginning of April, when it announced 10% of imports from all countries and higher prices specific to the nation in 60 countries. He has since interrupted these additional costs and has continued negotiations to conclude an agreement on so -called “reciprocal” rates.

The prices against China, the United States’s main economic rival on the world, reached a moment of 145%because rates have reached a trade war. But Thetwo countries agreed on May 12 to reduce prices for 90 days while they conclude a long -term agreement.

Contribution: Riley Beggin, USA Today; Reuters.

Kathryn Palmer is a national news journalist for USA Today. You can reach it at [email protected] and on x @kathrynplmr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2025/05/20/walmart-response-trump-tariffs-directive/83742350007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos