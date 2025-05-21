A former respected political journalist who became a member of the European Parliament died at the age of 59.

Patrick O'Flynn, illustrated, first entered the parliamentary hall as a political editor of Birmingham Post – then a title of the morning – in the 1990s.

He became a political editor of the Daily Express before entering the policy himself, as a deputy deputy for his native oriental of England from 2014 to 2019.

Patrick died of weeks after receiving an aggressive cancer form diagnosis.

Politicians and former colleagues journalists joined a tribute to a well appreciated man through the political spectrum.

The president of the municipalities, Lindsay Hoyle, said: Patrick was a longtime member and respected in the hall. I am sure that the whole house wants to join me to send our condolences to his family for someone who was taken so young. »»

The chief of the United Kingdom reform, Nigel Farage, who used Patrick as communications chief during the management of UKIP, said that he was so sad to hear his death.

“Paddy was a great journalist, a great thinker, a great patriot and a titan of our common cause. Thank you Paddy,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Patrick as “a truly original conservative journalist who seized the causes of a large part of the current discontent”.

And the current conservative chief Kemi Badenoch said: “I have always appreciated Patrick's company. I tended him to be a secret left but my kindness, he loved this country.”

Explaining his decision to leave journalism, Patrick wrote once: I was sure that I could make my most powerful contribution to the great patriotic cause of bringing Great Britain out of the EU and restoring it to its legitimate status of proud independent country by doing something else.

I knew that the colleagues' camaraderie, the buzz of daily deadlines and, of course, you readers. But I also knew that I had to go.

Having originally elected MEP for UKIP, Patrick then joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In an article on X, the SDP said it was “devastated” to learn the death of Patrick, describing it as “a great journalist, a fantastic mistake, a real patriot and above all a wonderful man”.

Tributes also flocked former colleagues from Patrick to journalism.

The former political editor of Theipaper Nigel Morris said: “So sad to learn the death of Patrick Oflynn – We had been friends since we worked together over 30 years ago on the Birmingham Post. A great journalist in principle with a great brain and an excellent sense of humor but above all an adorable guy.”

Liam Halligan columnist and broadcaster congratulated his “formidable combination of economic expertise, political soul and instinctive sensation for public feeling and national mood”.

“Paddy had binding opinions – but they were built on research and observation, rather than on ideology or dogma. His opinions were sincere and firmly held – but never prevented him from giving others an equitable audience or thinking that he had nothing to learn.”

Deputy Editor Express, Geoff Maynard, said: “Patrick was simply a legend of L'Express. A wonderful gentleman, a master of politics who had a big link with our readers and of course, he was one of the main instigators of our successful campaign to leave the EU.”

“He will be very much lacking in all his former colleagues and our thoughts are going to his family at the moment very sad.”