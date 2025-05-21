The Turkish President says that the incomplete Turkish world “without Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus





The Turkish President said on Wednesday that the Turkish world is incomplete without the inclusion of the Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic (TRNC) in the organization of Turkish states. We believe that the photo of the Turkish world will always be incomplete without the presence of the Turkish Republic of the North Cypre, informative receptal in the capital of the sum informing Hungary. For this reason, we consider the decision we made today at our summit concerning the membership of the Observer of the Turkish Republic of Cyprus in the Northern Turkish Academy as a very important additional step. I hope that in the not too distant future, we will see the day the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is accepted as a full-fledged member of our organization, he added. In November 2022, the TRNC became a member of the organization's observer during the Samarkand summit. “We (ots) have overcome many difficulties, prejudices and obstacles, he said, adding: of course, there is still a long road to come, but I have no doubt that we will reach our goals with you, my brothers and sisters.” Erdogan has also qualified the central corridor of key road between the east and the west, urging stronger cooperation within the organization of the Turkish states for its success. Speaking of past and current regional conflicts, he said: “The tragedies that have taken place in the past in Cyprus, Karabakh, Bosnia, and today in Gaza remind us that we must also consider what is beyond our borders.” “Our fraternity bonds require us to monitor one and intensify our solidarity,” he added. During the current war in Ukraine, Erdogan said: we will continue our intensive contacts with the two countries (Russia-Ukraine) to obtain a complete cease-fire and a just peace. Turning to Gaza, Erdogan condemned what he called one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times, citing a UN warning that 14,000 babies could die without urgent help. As a Turkish world, our contributions are essential to obtain a ceasefire, ensure continuous delivery of humanitarian aid and launch a fair and lasting peace process, he said. In the continuation of stability and calm in our region, it is essential to support the uncontrolled expansionism of Israel and to support the territorial integrity of Palestine, as well as that of Lebanon and Syria. Erdogan also said that he was happy to visit Hungary, a country with deep friendships, noting the importance of the summit as first in a country of observer, a decision which, according to him, reflects the importance given to Hungary.

