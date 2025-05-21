Politics
Modis climbing trap – Atlantic
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forged a new doctrine of the fight against terrorism during his decade of power: any terrorist attack from Pakistan will face a torrid-military response. Politics has an inherent risk, internationally and national.
The fact that it can easily engage India in a climbing spiral was demonstrated during the exchange of hostilities with Pakistan two weeks ago. On the domestic side, the policy of fighting terrorism is of a piece with a modis effort to project itself as a strong man, who has his own risks of climbing because he depends both on ultra -nationalism and to keep it under control.
For four days from the month earlier this month, exchanges of fire between India and Pakistan gathered intensity and scope, the theater of engagement extending deeper into both countries than in five decades. At home, Modi had encouraged an increased climate of emotion among his disciples. Pro-government Broadheets networks and sheets described Pakistan as an enemy that Indian forces would soon overcome. The media reported, for example, that the port of Karachi, the largest city and financial capital of the Pakistans, had been destroyed numerous breathtaking stories that were not true.
Then, on the evening of May 10, President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two countries on Truth Social. The American intervention came as a surprise which caused damage to the Indian Prime Minister, who projected not only as a fierce defender of India strategic interests, but also as a worldwide state deliberating on heavy geopolitical issues, such as war in Ukraine.
Many Indian Prime Ministers have estimated that allowing the Trump administration to negotiate an agreement was humiliation and capitulation at a foreign power. For this reason, New Delhi did not recognize the American intervention in its public statements on the ceasefire, even though the Pakistani team welcomed the role of Trumps in the end of the fighting. However, right -wing social media accounts have turned the Modi government and its officials with tirades loaded with explanation, many of which have assailed the personal life of their planned targets. They attacked India Foreign Affairs Secretary as a traitor and Doxyd his daughter. (The secretary quickly changed his X account in Privé, to protect himself and his family from an inventive dam.)
The fact that all ceases was necessary was a surprise and a disappointment for the Modis base, which expected a rapid victory based on a combination of disinformation and what was probably a overestimation of the Indian military force and operational superiority. Such illusions should have been perforated during the conflict, when Pakistan killed at least two Indian and unleashed jets of drones and missiles that correspond to the Indian capacities. During the first week of May, India launched nine air strikes in Pakistan and cashmere administered by Pakistan.
The skirmishes spent with Pakistan had enabled Modi to build a triumphalist story that played his domestic audience. An air strike of 2019 in Pakistan helped to propel him to re -elect a second term with an improved majority. But this last exchange had a much less satisfactory outcome: an uncertain military result and a diplomatic embarrassment, in the eyes of the nationalist base of Modis.
Trump has aggravated a bad situation with another social post of truth less than a day after the announcement of ceasefire, in which he proposed to meddle the dispute of cashmere. Mediation is a delicate subject in India due to the colonial colonial experience of countries; It is often assimilated to an assault against Indian sovereignty. The 1972 Simla peace agreement, signed between India and Pakistan after a war the previous year, stipulated that all disputes between the two countries have long been addressed the bilateralylanging included as a bar with third -party mediation. American diplomacy played an important role in reducing previous conflicts in the territory in 1999 and 2019, but President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, respectively, took care not to deceive their interventions in these cases.
Trumps' statements immediately led to a volley of criticism from India opposition parties and independent voices, which began to compare Disassembled Modi with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi: she won a decisive victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan despite freezing relations with President Richard Nixon. A newspaper owner in the original state of Gujarat de Modis was arrested for comparing.
In remarks pronounced in the White House two days after the announcement of the ceasefire, the American president also swore to stop a potentially nuclear conflict that could have killed millions of people.
That evening, Modi addressed India in a speech during prime time since the start of the conflict. In the absence of the measured restraint which could have reduced the temperature after such a disturbing conflict. Instead, Modi told the public that the military offensive India had put Pakistan on his knees to conduct a ceasefire. He reaffirmed the India position on military reprisals action in response to terrorist attacks, said that he had called the Pakistan nuclear bluff and warned that he had not abandoned the military operation but that he simply suspended it. Modi followed these remarks during prospective hours with another discourse bellied the next day, depreciating the military capacities of the Pakistans when he visited an Indian air base.
The bellicosity of these two speeches, at a time when the ceasefire was still tenuous, seemed to reflect the need for modis to appear muscular in the face of public criticism and after being undermined by the team. (Trump would tell his role in the end of the conflict several times during his trip to the Middle East, each new statement aggravating domestic problems for Modi.)
But if the aggressive prime ministers have played well in its inner base, this has also alienated a number of Indian neighbors in South Asia. Many of these governments are concerned about the propensity of Modi diets for intimidation, and none spoke in favor of India military actions. Last week, the government of Modis, normally intolerant of its political opposition, conscribed it in a campaign to control damage: it set up delegations of representatives of all the political parties of the country, with the intention of sending them to foreign capitals to make the India case.
The crisis and its consequences have shown how India national security has become almost entirely captive to sunbathe the cult of the personality of its leader. The result is a country that appears to others as both boast of its growing power and criticism of the criticism of its human rights assessment.
A few hours before the entry into force of the ceasefire, the Indian government refined its new doctrine against terrorism, classifying the incidents of cross-border terrorist violence as war stages. Such an attack, clearly, will lead to an Indian-military response.
The moment of the announcement suggests that Modi seeks to overshadow the end of the fighting with a force demonstration and a deterrent warning. But doctrine can be just as capable of making conflicts between India and Pakistan more likely and recurring, rather than less, because it increases the challenges of any skirmish in particular after this last conflict of four days, which succeeded in the thresholds of violence between nuclear rivals.
In the past, India has tackled to be a responsible power that respected human rights and the island of stability of international law in a volatile region. Modis embraces Hindu nationalism and its inclination to authoritarianism have since stained the reputation of countries for pluralism and democracy. Now they lead the Indian Prime Minister to look into military adventurism that could make him a danger for the whole region.
