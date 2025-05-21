Neil Young Slams Trump after Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift Rants





Neil Young had it with President Donald Trump, in particular after the recent excavations of the politician at Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift.

In an article on his website Tuesday, May 20, the singer of “Heart of Gold” criticized Trump for being “out of control” with his comments on the boss and the singer of “Fifteen” on Truth Social a few days before. On the platform, the potus had called Springsteen “very surface” and “stupid like a rock”, while saying that Swift is “more” hot “.

“Bruce and thousands of musicians think you ruin America,” wrote Young in response to insults. “You worry about this instead of Dyin's children in Gaza. This is your problem. I'm not afraid of you. Neither the others. You closed FEMA when we needed it most.

“Taylor Swift is right. The same goes for Bruce,” continued the Canadian-American musician, referring to the headliner Eras and the history of the Rock Star of “born in the United States” to oppose Trump policies. “You know what I feel. You are more worried about you than America. Wake up Trump.”

The position is far from the first time that Young was criticized the president, calling Trump “shame in my country” in an open open letter from 2020 and later expressed his fear of being prohibited to return to the United States after his tour of the president's orders. The latest dismantling of the artist of “old man” occurs after Trump made a rabbit with antagonizing messages of musicians, starting with Swift on Friday, May 16. “Has anyone noticed that, since I said” I hate Taylor Swift “, she is no longer” hot “,” he wrote on Truth Social.

He then turned his attention to Springsteen. The previous comments of the leader of the street group E in Manchester on the administration of Trump being “corrupt, incompetent and betrayal”, wrote the latter about Springsteen on Truth Social, “never loved, has never loved his music, or his radical policy and, above all, he is not a talented guy – just a jerk who has radical and odious.”

But it was only the tip of the iceberg. A few days later, Trump returned to Truth Social for once again Slam Springsteen, accusing him this time – as well as Beyoncé, Bono and Oprah Winfrey – to participate in an “illegal electoral scam” led by Kamala Harris. “How much did Kamala Harris paid to Bruce Springsteen for his bad performance during his campaign for the president? … and Beyoncé?” He wrote at the time.

“I will ask for a major investigation into this issue,” continued the president on Monday. “The candidates are not allowed to pay the endorsements, which Kamala did, under the pretext of paying entertainment.”

There is no trace of Harris who pays money to any of the artists who approved it, and his campaign denied him. This did not prevent Trump from perpetuating the unfounded demand for the contrary through his messages, which the young person considers a distraction of what is really important.

“You forget your real work,” concluded his article on his website on Tuesday. “You work for us. Wake up the Republicans! This type is out of control. We need a real president !! “

