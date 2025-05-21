Politics
Trump, XI and Mount Rushmore
President Donald Trump created a certain dismay in Taiwan last week when he told a press conference that a successful trade agreement with China would help unification.
Although the People's People's Republic of China has never reigned on Taiwan, Trumps Language struck a gross nerve in Taiwan given its open coating with the Russian assault by Russian President Vladimir Poutines seeking to bring Ukraine and Russia. Previously, Trump criticized Taiwan for stealing the American flea industry and relying too much on the United States for defense, by worryingly presage a weakening of American support in Taiwan. However, a more in-depth examination of Trumps's remarks in their full context indicates that he was referring not to China and Taiwan, but to the cooperation and unity of China-US which he had discussed at length in a previous interview.
However, Trump said something else in the press conference of the past few weeks which was potentially much more captain, but whose meaning went entirely unnoticed, but almost certainly not in Beijing.
Look, China and I don't like it. I'm not happy with that. Chinas is killed at the moment. They are absolutely destroyed. Their factories close. Their unemployment goes through the roof. I'm not trying to do this in China. Now, at the same time, I'm not trying to win hundreds of billions of dollars and build more ships and more army tanks and more planes, he said.
The comment was apparently the first time that Trump has linked Chinas's economic power to his military threat.
In a later interview, Trump said: the relationship is very good. Did not try to hurt China. China is very badly injured, they closed the factories, they had a lot of troubles and they were very happy to be able to do something with us. The relationship is very, very good. I will speak to President XI [Jinping ()] Maybe at the end of the week. We have other things.
The fact that the impact of Trumps prices could generate such an internal ferment in such a short time shows that in the economic field of American-Chinese competition, China using severe formulation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy does not have the cards.
Trump has the cards if he is ready to play them against XI, his Chinese friend. Interior legitimacy in a communist or other authoritarian state is always the heel of Achilles diets, hence the massacre of the Panicked Tiananmen place under the great Deng Xiaoping () reformer.
As a compromise to abolish the political rights of Chinese, Beijing has promised relative economic prosperity and stability. Any sustained economic slowdown, whether caused by poor management of leadership or by prices imposed from the outside threatens that political and security negotiation has struck with Chinese and gives Trump a huge lever effect to accomplish something truly historic.
Trump finally realized that Xi had deceived him about the COVVI-19 crisis which killed 1 million Americans and contributed to his re-election defeat in 2020. He should not have scruples to use each weapon at his disposal to obtain the strategic advantage over China, that it does not hurt feelings or not. Trump should be so relentless to seek peaceful reprisals against American and existential American enemies that he was avenger against the slight perceived perception of the interior political rivals.
If Trump can bring together political wisdom and moral courage to seize the unique opportunity created by his prices and his Chinese economic and political vulnerability, he has the prospect of inducing substantial change in China that former American president Richard Nixon sought, but has failed to achieve in his historical opening.
The end of all American sanctions could be an important additional incentive, Syria as a recent model. After the change of regime with former Syrian President Bashir al-Assads forced Trump, Trump raised economic sanctions and promised support in the United States to a reformed government.
To improve the internal political pressure for political change in China, Trumps Hand would be considerably strengthened by the activities of economic aid and development of the Agency for International Development (USAID), and the information prowess of Radio Free Asia (FRG), which was created in response to the Tiananmen Square massacre, and to the voice of America (VOA), which helped to win the cold war. Unfortunately, the potential international impact of each of these soft power agencies has been considerably reduced by government reorganizations of Trump administrations, but Trump showed the desire to revers the course and make selective adjustments when they advance his agenda, and he could profitably enlist the support of the USAID, the RFA and the VOA in the titanic project to change the party Chinese communist for the benefit of the Chinese performance, the Americans and the Americans and the Americans. Such a development would seriously progress the prospects of a Nobel Peace Prize and a possible obstacle on Mount Rushmore.
Joseph Bosco was director of the Chinese country for the American defense secretary from 2005 to 2006 and as director of Asia-Pacific from humanitarian assistance and help in the event of a disaster from 2009 to 2010.
|
