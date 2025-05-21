IRFAN SIDDIQUI rejects rumors suggesting talks with IMRAN





This collage shows the parliamentary leader of the Pakistani-Nawaz Muslim League (PML-N) in the Senate and president of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Irfan Siddiqui (left) and the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan. App / reuters / file

Islamabad: Parliamentary chief of the Pakistani-Nawaz Muslim League (PML-N) in the Senate and president of the Senate of Foreign Affairs The Senator Irfan Siddiqui rejected the rumors suggesting talks with the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) Imran Khan.

There are no direct talks or rear bands with the founder of PTI, and these reports are completely baseless, said Siddiqui during a talk show on a private television channel.

Siddiqui said the PTI government at the time had recourse to political victimization and abused state institutions by making false accusations against opponents.

Answering a question, senator Siddiqui said: business against our leaders would begin and end to the Supreme Court. The PML-N rejects such tactics. Unlike PTI, we have neither unjustly imprisoned individuals nor recourse to draconian measures against political rivals.

He said that no individual could benefit from special treatment outside the legal process, adding: if exceptions are made for one, we must also approach the fate of 90,000 other languages ​​in prisons awaiting justice.

The PML-N chief said that the stability of the nations did not depend on any individual incarceration. Our institutions remain functional and the economy is on a recovery trajectory despite the hereditary challenges.

Siddiqui said that the founder of the PTI had been removed from the office through the constitutional procedure of a request without confidence. If PTI can manage to secure the required figures, we will face it with grace and composure. We will defend the Constitution and the Law, and we will not take any unconstitutional measure, he added.

By refering to May 10, he said that the PTI had to abandon the IMF or foreign powers' external rescue illusions. The management of Pakistan Armys retains its estimated stature, not decreased by the campaigns of smear Ptis, he added.

On regional tensions, senator Siddiqui condemned Indiatric Policy to Kashmir, saying that the government of Narendra Modis exhibited the moral bankruptcy of the India by systemic human rights violations.

He warned India to take military and diplomatic defeats as a lesson. Any renewed aggression will respond to a resolute response, he added.

Today, Pakistan is firmly being held on the pillars of sovereignty and democracy, he said, adding: while the PTI clings to the fantasies of destabilization, the nation walks with unit and a goal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1313692-irfan-siddiqui-dismisses-rumours-suggesting-talks-with-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos