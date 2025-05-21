Jokowi has become a figure of the heart of PSI when it was considered a disturbance on the part of the PDI-P

Jakarta, Kompas.com – Porimician of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (Psi)) Ade Armando said former president Joko Widodo was a figure at the heart of the party when the PDI-P considered the PSI as a disturbance.

According to him, this hypothesis occurred when PSI supported the politician PDI-P Ganjar Pranowo advanced as a presidential candidate (presidential candidate) during the presidential election of 2024.

“In the past, when we have been treated unfairly or unfairly by the PDI-P, on the right. We actually approached PDI-P, on the right. We once supported Ganjar, but at that time because of the PDI-P seemed to be reluctant, therefore 6/21/2025).

“In fact, assuming that the PSI was boring, that's all. In fact, the one who signed our hearts at the time was sir JokowiYes, “he added.

Ade said Jokowi was a mentor for PSI.

His party has also always listened to the advice given by Jokowi, including a number of PSI executives to meet him to ask for advice on the support of Ganjar Pranowo.

“He counts very, what do I need to talk about it. At that time, we asked for advice from Ganjar, in our time, we have always supported Ganjar, yes. And he said, in my opinion, as free as possible on What did he think. About Ganjar, on the reasons why it is not easy to support Ganjar, Blablabla, “he said.

This is also what makes many PSI executives want Jokowi to become the new president after the Congress to be held in July.

Especially because of Jokowi's great work in politics.

PSI executives consider Jokowi one of the best leaders and the best president of Indonesia.

“I just give simple examples about how we consider the figure as the most appropriate figure to direct Indonesia for 10 years, yes. Imagine if it turns out that Mr. Jokowi has chosen to enter PSI, it is already like, yes, the biggest gift, which can be obtained by PSI,” said Ade.

Previously reported, a number of figures have started to be taken up by PSI executives from various regions to become candidates for the president of PSI General.

The vice-president of PSI Andy Budiman revealed several names which had emerged, among others, the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the president of PSI Kaesang Pangarep, the vice-minister of the population Isyana Bagoes Oka and the politician PSI Agus Herlambang.

"The Jogja DPW appeared Mr. Jokowi, supported Mr. Jokowi. In Jakarta, our faction president, William, also argued Mr. Jokowi. Then there was West Java who gave birth to two names, Mas Kaesang and the president of Okk Bro Agus Herlambang," said Andy when he was contacted Kompas.com Sunday (5/18/2025).

“Then, in Bali, there are our members who began to express proposals for the leaders, so the name that advanced or proposed was Isyana Bagoes Oka,” he added.



