Watch Live: Ramaphosa visits the White House after Trump criticized South African policies





Johannesburg's American president (AP), Donald Trump, will welcome South African Chief on Wednesday to the White House for a meeting that could be tense after Trump accused the country's government of allowing a genocide to take place against minority white farmers.

South Africa firmly rejected the allegation and President Cyril Ramaphosa prompted Trump to meet his country's relations with the United States, which has been at the lowest point since the end of the Racial Segregation Apartheid system in 1994.

Trump launched a series of accusations in the South South Africa government, in particular that he seized white farmers' land, applying anti-white policies and pursuing an anti-American foreign policy.

Some in South Africa fear that their leader can obtain “Zelenskyy'd” a reference to the public denigrating Trump and vice-president JD Vance returned to the Ukrainian president.

Ramaphosa said he hoped to correct what he calls errors damaged at the meeting, who is Trump's first with an African white house leader since his return to the post.

Before the meeting, a White House official said that Trump's discussion subjects with Ramaphosa were likely to include the need to condemn politicians who promote genocidal rhetoric and to classify agricultural attacks as a priority crime. The manager, who spoke under the cover of anonymity to discuss internal planning, said Trump was also likely to increase obstacles based on the South African race to trade and the need to stop frightening investors.

Here's what you need to know before Trump-Ramaphosa's meeting.

Will Trump remain under the allegation of genocide?

Trump's criticism in South Africa began in an article on Truth Social in early February when he accused the government of South Africa of seizing the land of white Afrikaner farmers and a “massive human rights violation” against members of the white minority.

Trump's allegation that Afrikaners was mistreated was at the center of a decree he delivered a few days later that reduced all the help in the United States in South Africa.

He went further this month, alleging that there was a genocide against white farmers and the Trump administration brought a small group of white South Africans to the United States as a refugee in what he says is the start of a broader relocation program.

Find out more: Trump suspended the refugee program. Why does he invite white South Africans to find a new house in the United States?

The United States was asked if he would be held next to the allegation of the genocide. The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said in an interview with CBS that it would be and that the administration thought there was evidence, citing cases of murdered white farmers and claiming that some were withdrawn from their properties.

Some white farmers were killed in violent house invasions. But the South African government claims that the causes behind the relatively low number of homicides are poorly understood by the Trump administration; They are among the serious crime problems of the country and not racily motivated, he said. Black farmers were also killed.

The South African government said the allegations against it was disinformation.

The South African Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, who is white and a member of a different political party from Ramaphosa, said in an interview with the Associated Press that no land was seized by farmers and that the claims of genocide were false.

When you describe things like that and this disinformation comes out, it has real consequences, said Steenhuisen, who is part of the South African delegation in Washington.

Kill the song of farmers

The head of the White House said that Trump would also impress Ramaphosa the need for the South African government to publicly condemn politicians who repeat a song of the apartheid era which contains the words of killing the farmer and shooting the farmer. The song is sometimes used during political rallies by a minority opposition party.

Watch: The historical reality of land ownership in South Africa in the midst of Trumps criticisms has often been cited by criticism from South Africa, including Trump's ally, Trump's ally, Elon Musk, as proof of the persecution of white farmers because he uses the word Boer, which specifically refers to Afrikaners.

Although Ramaphosa's party does not use song, the government did not condemn it. An Afrikaner group says it should be labeled hatred speeches.

What is Musk's connection?

Musk was at the forefront of the criticism of his homeland, throwing his commercial laws of positive action as a racist. Musk said on social networks that his Satellite Starlink Internet service was unable to obtain a license to operate in South Africa because it was white.

South African authorities say Starlink has not formally applied. If that was the case, it would be bound by laws that force foreign companies to authorize 30% of their South African subsidiaries owned by black shareholders or other racial groups disadvantaged by apartheid.

Read more: Musk says he will reduce political expenses after paying at least $ 250 million to support Trump in 2024

The Trump administration has examined these laws as a commercial barrier and US companies should be exempt from racial requirements, according to the White House manager.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources, that South Africa was willing to negotiate on the relaxation of Musk's Star's Star Link in order to defuse tensions with the United States Ramaphosa did not comment on possible discussions with Musk or its representatives when they asked by South African journalists in Washington.

Get 'zelenskyy'd'

Ramaphosa was also asked if he feared that he would be humiliated during a public appearance with Trump. Some South African media wondered if Ramaphosa could get Zelenskyyy to the White House a reference to the reprimand by Trump by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of the media in the world.

Trump directed a large part of his criticisms against Ramaphosa and senior officials, accusing them of doing terrible things.

Watch: Trump and Vance explode Zelenskyy in the meeting of the Oval office, suggesting that it must be more grateful

Ramaphosa said the meeting would focus on trade and normalize relations and that it was not afraid that it becomes conflictual or that it would be humiliated.

South Africans are never humiliated, right? South Africans are still entering everything that holds up, he said.

The correspondent for the White House AP, Zeke Miller, contributed to this report.

