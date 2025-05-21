Why the United States has rejected 15 India mango shipments with a value of RS 4.28 FIRSTPOST





This is not a new AAM. A row broke out between US officials and Indian exporters throughout fruit mangoes. In fact, the line appeared after Indian exporters suffered losses of $ 500,000 (Rs 4.28 crores).

But what is going on exactly. We examine this non-So-Aam situation and get the answers.

The United States reject Indian mangoes

The entire row stems from the fact that Washington rejected 15 fruits of fruit sent by the air on arrival. The fruit was rejected after his arrival at Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta airports. The shipment had undergone irradiation in Mumbai on May 8 and 9.

But what exactly is irradiation? And why is it important? Irradiation is the process where a fruit is exposed to regulated radiation doses to eradicate parasites and increase its shelf life. Mangos are exported to the United States under the cooperative service agreement between the export authority for agricultural products and export products (APEDA) and the animal and plant health and plant health (APHIS) service of the United States.

According to the plan, mangoes are purchased on farms across the country, then classified and sorted on Apeda packs. This is followed by a fungicidal treatment of hot water and finally irradiated in the irradiation facilities approved by the USDA.

Sellers organize mangoes on a fruit market. The fruit was rejected after his arrival at Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta airports. Image of representation / AFP

So what led the United States to reject mangoes? According to exporters, the sending of fruit has been rejected due to errors in the documentation process. US officials highlighted the inconsistencies in the documentation linked to the irradiation process. They noted that there were several inconsistencies with the PPQ203, a document which is essential to export mangoes to the United States.

What is important to note here is that the PPQ203 form is certified by an inspector of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). As an exporter said to The Economic Times, we are penalized for errors made to the irradiation establishment.

Another exporter, whose shipment was initially taken place at Los Angeles airport, told the Indian newspaper that the sending did not specifically meet the entry requirement, the mandatory irradiation treatment. However, he refuted the complaint, declaring that the irradiation process was actually completed and that the PPQ203 form was only issued after the procedure. How can we receive the form if the treatment has never been carried out? And without this form, issued by none other than the USDA officer, mangoes could not even have been authorized for loading at Mumbai airport, he said.

Asked about the mango shipments concerned and documentation errors, the office of the president of the Apeda responded, this problem concerns a center approved by the USDA operated by the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) in Vashi, Mumbai. Consequently, a clarification must be sought to them.

Following this, the MSAMB, a government organization operating an irradiation installation in Mumbai, was quoted as hours of India, instead of discussing the question with relevant agencies or notifying the installation in advance, they (the inspectors) directly reported the alleged questions to their higher offices in the United States, causing rejection within 15 sending.

Indian mango exporters spilled their shipments to the United States after the authorities rejected them by citing documentation errors. Exporters of representation / Afpindian image mangoes pay a heavy price

While mangoes arrived in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta, US officials rejected shipments citing documentation errors.

Officials have ordered mangoes to be returned to India or destroyed. However, given the perishable nature of mango and high performance transport costs, exporters have chosen to destroy fruit, resulting in $ 500,000 loss (Rs 4.28 crores).

Interestingly, the news of this occurs while India and the United States are soon working on the finalization of the trade agreement.

India is the largest world mango producer, cultivating more than 1,000 distinct varieties. It contributes 43% of global mango production. In addition, India is also a huge mango exporter. In 2023-24, the country exported 32,104.09 metric tonnes of fruit worldwide, earning $ 60.14 million.

Currently, India currently exports mangoes to 48 countries, the United Arab Emirates (31%) and the United States (23%) emerging as the main importers in April-February 2024-25. India mangoes also find a space on new markets such as Iran, the Czech Republic, Nigeria and South Africa.

Among the countries to which India exports mangoes, the United States is a huge market. In fact, data reveals that India Mango exports have shown regular growth since 2007, when 157 tonnes have been exported to the United States. The figures increased consistently, with 1,150 tonnes exported by 2017, 2,500 tonnes in 2023.

A farmer takes care of his mango harvest. Among the countries to which India exports mangoes, the United States is a huge market. File image / PTI

In addition, the figures show that the value of Indian mango exports to the United States increased from $ 4.36 million in 2022-2023 to $ 10 million last year.

But India's trade with the United States has not always been a sweet ride. From 1989 in the mid-2000s, Indian mangoes were officially excluded from the United States due to the concerns of American officials that parasites and fruit flies could threaten American agriculture.

However, this impasse was broken by former American president George W Bush. In March 2006, during a visit to New Delhi, focused on the civil civil nuclear cooperation pact, Bush had a simpler personal demand: to taste the famous Alphonso Mangue India. He did it, and would have pronounced hell of fruit.

Shortly after, Bush and Indias Manmohan Singh reached what the commentators have nicknamed a nuclear mango agreement, finally granting access to the American market to India mangoes.

The rest as they say is the story or in this case, the history of mango!

