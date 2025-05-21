A real world hero: Kevin Pietersen thanks the first Indian PM Narendra Modi – This is why





Pietersen works for the Capitals of Delhi in IPL 2025 The former captain of England Kevin Pietersn went to social networks and praised the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pietersen praised the efforts of the Indian Prime Minister and expressed his gratitude for his work when India has made rapid progress. The former striker of England praised Prime Minister Modi as a global hero while appreciating the work that India has set up in the conservation of rhinos. Pietersen has shared an image that said that the population of Rhinoceros in India has increased 500% in the past 60 years. “Thank you, @ Narendramodifor by your commitment to conservation and for the figures we read below. A real global hero in the world of conservation. For those who have been reversed, Pietersen was actively involved in rhinos conservation projects. The 2010 T20 World Cup winner also has a dedicated charitable organization for the initiative called Sorai (except our rhinos in Africa and India) which aims to save and rehabilitate the abandoned or injured rhinos '' '' Pietersen is currently in India and works with the Capitals of Delhi (DC) in 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The legend of the cricket in England was named franchise mentor before the 18th edition and is one of the coach staff alongside the head coach Hemang Badani. It is the very first work of coach of Pietersen in IPL. In recent years, Pietersen has regularly visited India during IPL and was one of the radio and commentary teams. Pietersen shares a long association with the Delhi -based franchise having played for them from 2012 to 2014. He also capitalized on the 2014 campaign. England Cricket Star also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2009 and 2010) and briefly led them. Pietersen is among the greatest cricket players in England. He played 104 test games for the national team and scored 8,141 points at an average of 47.28 with 23 centuries. He also played 136 ODI and made 4,400 points with an average of 40.73. Pietersen won the Tournament Player Prize (Potm) during the 2010 T20 World Cup.

