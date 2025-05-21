Sby is considered to have no sense of the crisis when buying a presidential plane





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The presidential plane A-001 in the direction of Prabowo seemed to undergo a change of design and color when it was about to be used to visit the Brunei Darustam on May 16, 2025. The plane was parked next to the PK-GRD presidential plane at the Air Force Halim Lost Air Force Base, Jakarta.

The head of the presidential office, Hasan Nasbi, said that there was nothing to shock in the color change in the painting of presidential plane A-001. Hasan revealed that color changes were based on routine needs.

“If the vehicle is a plane, the ship, there must be routine maintenance. Yes, one of the interviews also changes the design, change color,” Hasan told the “double verification” discussion in Jakarta on Saturday, May 2025.

The Indonesian presidential plane has undergone various transformations since the start of the launch to be purchased so far. Flashback for the purchase of the presidential plane The purchase of presidential planes of the Republic of Indonesia was launched for the first time during the management of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).

Although the presidential plane is an important means of transport for the head of state during a working visit to a friendly country, the purchasing budget of the Boeing Business Jet 2 presidential plane received many criticisms in 2011. According to many parties, President Sby is considered not having not having feeling of crisis And feeling.

The Boeing Business Jet 2 (BJB) plane was produced by the Boeing manufacturer in Seattle, United States in 2012. The airplane manufacturing process took up to 4 years. The price of the presidential plane would have reached USD 91.2 million, which means that with the current exchange rate of around 820 billion RP.

According to data obtained Indonesian forum for budget transparency or FITRA, the budget for buying the allocated presidential plane is 92 billion RP in the APBN of the 2011 amendment, and RP. 339.2 billion with the 2012 state budget. The budget was obtained from the debt in the form Order notes or a letter willing to pay.

FITRA asked the government to examine the planned purchase of special Indonesian presidential planes. Because the money for the purchase of this plane will only accumulate the foreign debt of Indonesia. SO Delivered by KOoRdinator Investigation and Advocacy Fitra, Uchok Sky Khadafi on July 28, 2011.

Boeing's presidential plane with a sign of the Indonesian call One Prime arrived at Halim Based Airport Perdanakusuma Lanud on April 10, 2014. The first flight of the presidential plane took place on May 5, 2014, when President Sby left for Denpasar, Bali, to attend the Open Government Partnership (OGP) (OGP).

Jokowi, when he was governor of Dki Jakarta, also criticized Sby who planned to buy the presidential decree at the time. Jokowi said the budget for planes should be used for the fundamental needs of the State, such as education and health that must be satisfied. Then it was Jokowi who appreciated the plane after having become the 7th president of Indonesia. Changes in the color of the presidential aircraft from time to time Since the initial purchase of the presidential aircraft in the SBY period, transport has experienced various appearance changes. The appearance of the SBY presidential plane is dominated by blue and white with the addition of red lines surrounding the body of the plane, symbolizing the color of the Indonesian flag. At the front of the plane, there is a symbol of Garuda Pancasila as a symbol of a state near the muzzle.

Upon entering the era of Jokowi leaders, the presidential plane which was originally blue became white with a red accent striking in the muzzle running to the tail. The symbol of Garuda Pancasila's condition on Jokowi's plane is located in the plane muzzle. On the side of the plane, the words “Republic of Indonesia” are white that seem contrasting with the red background.

Meanwhile, the Prabowo presidential plane is white throughout the body with a red line accent which extends at the top and bottom of the window. At the top, line accents are made thicker than the bottom. In addition, the words “Republic of Indonesia” are made in black with different types of letters from the previous design.

Dian Rahma Fika ,, Rice Dewi Ayu And Sri Rahmawati Contribute to the drafting of this article.

