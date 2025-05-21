Israel, Turkey agrees on the deconfliction in Syria | The Jewish Press – Jewishpress.com | Hana Levi Julian | 24 Iyyar 5785 Wednesday May 21, 2025





Photo credit: TDI spokesperson unit Israel and Turkey have agreed with a decoration mechanism aimed at avoiding a military conflict between the two parts of Syrian territory, according to several reports of Arab media. A hotline was created to prevent misunderstandings and military escapes, similar to those set up between Israel and Russia under the reign of former President Bashar al-Assad. The agreement was concluded after weeks of talks between Israel and Turkey in Baku which started in April, mediated by the Azerbaijani government. On Monday, the Minister of Defense Israel Katz met his Azerbaijani counterpart, the Minister of Defense, Zkir Hasanov, to thank him for the role of Bakus in the mediation of the agreement. Earlier this month, the head of the TSAhal operations command, Oded Basiuk, also carried out for talks mediated by Azerbaijan aimed at establishing new links with the new Syrian regime of Ahmed Al-Sharaa. The question of Israel avoiding a conflict with Turkey has become increasingly important because the FDI endeavors to maintain a safety buffer area in southern Syria along the northern border of the Golan. The President of the Recep Tayyip Erdogan turkeys threatened since last summer to attack Israel from Syrian territory as part of his support for the Hamas terrorist organization. Erdogan declared during a meeting of his party in power of justice and development (AKP) in July 2024 that Turkey must be very strong so that Israel cannot do these ridiculous things in Palestine. Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we will do [something] similarly precisely to them. Turkish forces moved into northern Syria shortly after the Assad regime was overthrown by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), in part to continue Ankaras' efforts to destroy the Syrian Kurds, which, according to Erdogan, are linked to the terrorist organization Kurdish Pkk in southern Turkey. But the Turkish movement also represented an attempt to secure the Ankaras on its southern neighbor. However, the new president of the Syrias, Ahmed Al-Sharaa (war name Abu Mohammed al-Julani), quickly dissipated the Ottoman illusions that Erdogan could have annexed a Syrian territory.

