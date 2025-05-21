Trump faces the presidency of the president of South Africa in Fractious White House MeetingExBulletin





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump at the Oval Office. Nardus Engelbrecht / AP Hide Legend

Toggle legend Nardus Engelasher / AP

South African President of Johannesburg, Cyril Ramaphosa, entered an ambush when he met President Trump in the oval office on Wednesday.

After a cordial start, where Ramaphosa cares about stressing his desire to improve relations with the United States, things have become hostile. Trump repeated his false claims of a “white genocide” in South Africa, then ordered that the lights are attenuated to play videos which, according to him, supported his allegation.

Ramaphosa tried to correct the American chief, but was especially discussed. He explained the videos of the opposition politician Julius Malema singing a song to wrestling the apartheid era entitled “Kill the Boer” which means that the farmer or the Afrikaner did not represented government policy.

In fact, Malema is a populist who was expelled from the African National Congress of Ramaphosa. Its economic party for Freedom Fighters won only 7% of the votes in the national elections last year. “They are a small minority part,” said Ramaphosa. Trump then asked why Malema was not arrested

The Minister of Agriculture of Ramaophosa, John Steenhuisen, who is white, also tried to explain Trump's facts. Like the richest man in South Africa and a friend of Ramaphosa, Johann Rupert, who is also white.

This is exactly what the South Africans feared, especially after Trump's television hostility towards the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskky in the oval office earlier this year, titles around the world.

The American administration has repeatedly criticized Pretoria for what it wrongly claims is the systematic persecution of Afrikaner Blancs farmers and that the South African team has tried several times to correct Washington. In vain.

The list of grievances of the Trump administration with South Africa is the nightmare of any diplomat. Trump reduced aid to the country in February, his senior officials have snubbed the G20 events in southern South Africa this year and the ambassador of South Africa expelled. The American administration is also angry that Pretoria, a solid Palestinian ally, took Israel to the International Court of Justice of The Hague for his war in Gaza.

Ramaphosa had wanted to use Reunion to put Trump in mind about racial relations in South Africa, but also hoped to take a transactional tact and conclude an agreement with Trump because a vital free trade agreement is at stake in the middle of other economic concerns.

Mandela's main negotiator

Ramaphosa is a seasoned diplomat who played a central role as one of the main negotiators in talks that ended apartheid and led to the historic election of Nelson Mandela as the first black president in South Africa.

Earlier this year, the South African leader tried to charge Trump by offering his colleague passionate about Golfer on the green at the G20 summit in Johannesburg in November. Ramaphosa had even called on two famous South African golfers Ernie Els, who knows Trump, and Retief Goosen and brought them to the Oval Office meeting.

“I would say that if there was a genocide of Afrikaner farmers, I can bet you that these three gentlemen would not be here, including my Minister of Agriculture,” said Ramaphosa.

But despite their presence and Ramaphosa gift to Trump from a book on golf, Reunion quickly became out of control. Ramaphosa and his delegation remained calm and cordial despite the disinformation that was repeated.

Trump's South African adviser, Elon Musk, was also present at the meeting, but he didn't talk much. He was also very critical in South Africa and criticized the country's positive action laws, which, according to him, prevents his Satellite Starlink company from entering the market. On Tuesday, reports suggest that Ramaphosa could offer billionaire Tesla a sort of agreement before her meeting of the White House.

