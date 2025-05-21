Between the Imran Khans ego and the control of the military





Pakistan famous after providing a resounding response to the military jingism of India, and with the world recognizing the formidable capacity to strike in the country, this historic moment must now be transformed into sustainable political stability. Otherwise, whatever the positive points, this situation allowed us to be wasted.

The state approach should be pragmatic here, because we have had examples of countries that have emerged crises and have prospered to become entirely different nations. Thus, the momentum of Pakistan must convert this moment of unity and celebration – where each part of the company has met (forgetting their internal grievances) against Indian aggression – is very present.

But for this unity to be significant and sustainable, we must face the national flaws lines, which are currently political polarization and religious extremism which continue to fracture our social fabric.

Little is clear: the burden of political stability lies on several stakeholders, including the former prisoned Prime Minister, Imran Khan, condemned in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a significant corruption scandal involving the diversion of 190 million pounds sterling.

Since Khan, who was elected Prime Minister in 2018, was constitutionally ousted in 2022, he was able to play the victim, attracting empathy and converting it into popularity. He was able to propagate the story he was fighting for civil supremacy and against the interference of the military in politics, ironically.

The establishment must realize that we cannot shame India for its Hindutva and RSS ideology unless we eliminate the same threat from our ranks

A large part of the Pakistani nation believes that he fought for civil supremacy and to minimize military interference in politics, but some have the opposite opinion, believing that Imran Khan himself was nourished in the nursery of the establishment and his fight is only until the establishment pacifies it and recognizes it again as their own child, as a few years ago.

Before his evidence, Khan's popularity had reached a hollow of all time due to poor governance. Some opposition parties have even planned to wait for the next elections. However, the PDM alliance was forced to act, because the high-ranking military officers were not at ease with Khan's intentions to appoint a former CEO is politically compromised and its fair Faiz Hameed as chief of the army staff. It was a probable scenario if Khan had finished his mandate. Imagine General Faiz, a man known for his political vendettas, like Coas during the recent India crisis which was finally managed with balance.

Be that as it may, this whole strategy of victimization and resistance ends here, with the Pakistani army proving once again to the masses that it can quickly recalibrate the public orientation of internal dissent to external unity, by the success of the battlefield.

Now, if Pakistan wants to evolve towards stability, it should start with Imran Khan apologizing and expressing the regret for vandalism of military facilities and the desecration of the commemorative monuments of martyrs by its members of the party on May 9, 2023.

To date, a certain level of dialogue has occurred between him and the “powers in place” at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi. But the maximum that he can hope is to save the face, and that's it. And no, according to sources, he did not receive a Prime Minister style briefing in prison during the dead end of Pakistan-India. This looked like a political fetish for consumers of content centered on Imran Khan, but such claims, amplified by television analysts and X.com influencers, are failed tactics aimed at preserving its relevance when public attention has clearly moved to the Pakistani army.

For the moment, Imran Khan is short of cards. Perhaps it is entirely out of them, with the exception of the flexibility card, because all the propaganda spread by its social media warriors, youtubers and aligned journalists, even during a national crisis, could not decrease the new popularity of the military establishment. It is at a record level.

Pakistan's response to the first strike of India missiles on May 7 was massive. This shocked Le Monde, when we killed six Indian hunting planes, three of whom were 4.5 generation planes, including the famous Rafale, according to the official complaint of the Pakistani government. The figures vary, but independent press organizations have confirmed the drop in jets.

With such a decisive performance by Pakistan soldiers, even Pakistanis abroad can now hesitate to put pressure on members of the US Congress or British parliamentarians to table resolutions condemning the imprisonment of Imran Khan or calling for sanctions against the Pakistani army and its leader. Barely a month ago, a bill was tabled at the US Congress requiring sanctions to the Pakistani army and General Asim Munnir. What a dramatic change in just a few weeks.

That said, Pakistan now requires an end of societal polarization, which remains one of the greatest obstacles to political stability. Unfortunately, political polarization in Pakistan, largely motivated by populist theaters and personalized vendettas, has become a parasite. It feeds on public anxiety and erodes space for a consensus at a time when we need the most stability and prospective governance.

If this country has to move forward, all stakeholders must realize that at critical moments, we must not be practical to our martyr complex.

A refreshing example of this altruism was seen when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed a high -level delegation led by former FM Bilawal Bhutto, as well as other key parliamentarians, to visit the world's capitals and current the case of Pakistan against India. The PM Shehbaz could easily have appointed one of its party members to lead the delegation, but it chose not to do it, because Bilawal does not belong to its party. It is political maturity.

In the coming months, Pakistan can attend significant developments in diplomatic and economic fronts. The recent dead end led to diplomatic isolation visible for India, while several nations, including our friend of all time, expressed open support in Pakistan. Relations with China had suffered due to attacks against Chinese nationals in Pakistan, but this damage now seems to be repaired. China was just as jubilant about Pakistan using J-10C jets built in Chinese to shoot Indian planes.

But if this last moment depends on what we do next. Have we walked with the same fault lines, or are we ready to approach them?

It may seem pessimistic, but how can a society progress with a violent religious intolerance injected into its blood circulation like a poison? In the midst of all celebrations, a Pakistani doctor Ahmadi was killed in Sargodha only for his faith.

According to the National Commission for Human Rights, between 1984 and September 2023, a period of 39 years, 280 Ahmadis were killed for their faith, 51 places of worship Ahmadi were demolished and 39 Ahmadi bodies were exhumed after the burial. Some of the serious human rights violations are registered. The sharp increase in these crimes in recent years is alarming. Imagine how these figures could multiply over the next 40 years. This reflects a frightening truth: in our society, belief has become a license to kill. What remains is a cult of death pretending to be faith.

To conclude, the establishment must realize that we cannot shame India for its Hindutva and RSS ideology unless you eliminate the same threat from our ranks. If the current establishment fails to dismantle these groups, once openly nourished by preceding regimes for political purposes, oppression in the hands of religiously motivated crowds can only be considered apartheid sanctioned by the State.

