China must see Taiwan invade as is not worth the cost: Marco Rubio





Taipei, on May 21 (CNA), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday at a hearing of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee (American Time) that a conflict initiated by China on Taiwan requires making the cost “more than it is worth” for Beijing. Rubio remarked in response to a question from the Republican senator John Cornyn, who warned that Chinese president Xi Jinping asked the popular liberation army to “be ready to take Taiwan” by 2027. “Essentially, it must cost more than it is worth,” said Rubio, referring to Beijing's ambitions to annex the island. “Deterrence is the key,” said Rubio, adding that “deterrence obviously begins with Taiwan's own self -defense capacities”. “The more difficult they are to take militarily, the more I think they buy for themselves,” he said. He called for “a credible regional means of regional deterrence” involving Japan and other allied countries, and said that European allies showed greater interest in Indo-Pacific. He added that during a NATO Foreign Minister gathering in Turkey last week, several member states raised concerns about how a potential conflict in the region could affect Europe. Cornyn also expressed his concern that the United States and its allies were not sufficiently prepared for a conflict with China on Taiwan. Rubio, who is officially the main adviser to American president Donald Trump on all foreign affairs, said that when America responded to conflicts in Europe or the Middle East, the resources are taken from the Indo-Pacific. “We would like to be able to do everything everywhere, but the fact is that there are finished resources and that there are only 24 hours each day,” he said. During a hearing of the Senate credit committee later the same day, the Republican Senator Lindsey Graham asked if the way the United States “put an end to the war in Ukraine with Russia” could affect the calculation of China in Taiwan. “I think the way we finish war [in Ukraine] could have an impact on how China considers it, “replied Rubio, without elaborating. (By James Thompson and Chung Yu-Chen) EPITEM / LS

