The American tension of South Africa explained while Trump welcomes Ramaphosa





After months of climbing tensions between the United States and South Africa, President Donald Trump meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House on Wednesday.

Before the meeting, President Ramaphosa expressed the hope of achieving a trade agreement with the United States, which could be used to repair the links between the two countries.

“Whether we like it or not, we are joined in the hip and we must speak to them,” said Ramaphosa in a filmed filmed interview on May 16. We want to get out of the United States with a very good commercial deal and consolidate good relations between our two countries. The South African leader added that the war in Ukraine, as well as the Israels War of Israels, will also be discussed.

The meeting comes at a central time because since his return to the White House for his second term, Trump has greatly criticized the Ramaphosas governing South Africa, saying that there was a genocide of white farmers. The Ramaphosas government denies these allegations.

There is a story between Trump and Ramaphosa, because it is not the first time that there have been friction. In 2018, during his first mandate, Trump received criticism from the South African government after having published what South African officials called false information via social media on “the large-scale murder of farmers” in the country. Trump asked the Secretary of State at the time, Mike Pompeo, “to study closely” the situation, following a Fox News report citing that the South African government is now grasping the land of white farmers.

South African officials said that the evaluation of the question was a close perception which only sought to divide their nation and to remind them of their colonial past.

Meanwhile, so far, during Trump's second term, Elon Muskwho heads the Ministry of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) joined Trump as a vocal critic of the South African government. Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and still has citizenship. In February, the CEO of Tesla directly addressed Ramaphosa in an article on X, saying: Why do you have openly racist laws of property?

At the beginning of May, the AI ​​Bot Grok musks turned out to be published on the white genocide in South Africa, in response to unrelated positions and requests. The problem would have been resolved in a few hours, and Musks has since said that the problem was due to an unauthorized change in the guests of a rogue employee, adding that the system would be updated to solve the problem.

Here is what you need to know about growing tensions between the United States and South Africa:

Allegations of white “genocide”

Trump alleged that a genocide is committed against white South Africans, which Ramaphosa vehemently denied. In a video published on X on May 16, the South African president said: we all know that the South Africans, in black and white, that there is no genocide here the false stories that have been perpetrated, we all know that we are not true, are not a reflection of who we are.

Ramaphosa also said: “During our working visit to the United States, we will progress a proudly South African message.”

Trump administration officials welcomed more than 50 Afrikaners, descendants of Dutch colonial colonists who arrived in South Africa in the 1600s on May 12 when they arrived in the United States as a refugee. These are the first official refugees to arrive in the United States under the Trump administration, after the president suspended all refugee admissions on his first day in power.

Speaking to the arrival journalists, Trump said that they had essentially extended citizenship so that Afrikaners can escape violence. Trump told journalists: were supposed to have a G20 meeting there [in South Africa]I do not know how we can go unless this situation is taken care of. It is a genocide that takes place, that you do not want to write.

Responding to a time journalist to explain why Afrikaners were accepted in the United States but not in other refugees, Trump said: farmers are killed, they are white, but whether white or black make no difference for me. But white farmers are brutally killed and their land are confiscated in South Africa.

Ramaphosa responded to the expulsion, calling it regrettable, but added that he was working to straighten the tension.

Rasool returned to South Africa in a sea of ​​supporters welcoming him to the airport. Speaking when he arrived, he said: a non -grata character declaration is supposed to humiliate you. But when you come back to crowds like this, and with warmth, I will wear my non-grata personality as a badge of dignity.

Trump has signed a decree entitled Tadrerant of blatant actions of the Republic of South Africa

In February, Trump signed an executive decree on a break with all the foreign aid in South Africa after affirming that land belonging to the South Africans were confiscated and that they were treated unfairly.

The decree cited the South African Expropriation law of 2024, promulgated in January 2025, claiming that it allowed the Government of Ramaphosas to seize the agricultural property of the Afrikaners ethnic minority without compensation.

Trumps' Declaration continued: this act follows countless government policies designed to dismantle equal opportunities in employment, education and business, and hateful rhetoric and government actions powering disproportionate violence against racially disadvantaged land owners.

In response, the South African government said: it is very concerned about the fact that the fundamental premise of this order lacks factual precision and does not recognize the South Afrass and painful of colonialism and apartheid.

The declaration described the American resettlement program for ironic Afrikaners, describing the South African group as one of the most economically privileged in the country.

The Expropriation Act authorizes private convulsions by the government without compensation, which raises the concerns of Afrikaners concerning the land possibly taken by the State. In South Africa, about three -quarters of private land belong to whites. Whites represent around 8% of the population of countries, while only 4% of private land belong to black South Africans, although they represent around 80% of the population.

Trump administration reprimands the South South African ICJ affair against Israel

The Trump administration did not agree with the South Afrase affair against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which accused Israel of having committed a genocide against the people of Gaza in the War of Israel-Hamas.

In the executive order of Trumps which reduced aid to South Africa, the president said: South Africa has taken aggressive positions towards the United States and its allies, in particular the accusation of Israel, not Hamas, genocide of the International Court of Justice, and to invigorate its relations with Iran to develop commercial, military and nuclear arrangements.

South Africa filed its case accusing Israel of genocide in December 2023, saying that it was seriously concerned about the fate of civilians taken in the current Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip because of the blind use of the force and the forced suppression of the inhabitants.

The government of Ramaphosas filed evidence for their case in October 2024.

