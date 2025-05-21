



Pakistan

Imran Khan never closed the doors to speak with the establishment: Barrister Gohar

PTI has always supported the armed forces and supported them: Barrister Gohar

Updated on: sea, May 21, 2025 17:47:28 pkt

Islamabad (Dunya News)-President of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, said former Prime Minister Imran Khan had never closed the door to negotiations with the establishment.

Addressing the media outside the High Court of Islamabad, Gohar said: “PTI has always supported the armed forces and supported them. While an atmosphere of war still persists, by the grace of Allah, Pakistan and his soldiers obtained an extraordinary victory – a beyond our expectations. ”

He added that the recent conflict was even more dangerous than the wars of 1965 and 1971, since Pakistan and India are nuclear powers. “It is an honor that Pakistan has come out victorious and that the arrogance of India has been broken. The whole nation must remain united, and if India tries something again, the people of Pakistan will respond collectively,” he said.

Commenting on the dynamics of the parties, Gohar said that even if the contacts with the establishment have not yet resumed, Imran Khan clearly declared that the door of the talks had never been closed. “PTI is the largest political party in the country and its founder is an eminent national leader. These difficulties must now end,” he said.

The lawyer Gohar also addressed the recent honorary title of the Marshal in the field awarded to the chief of the army, saying: “With such an honor, we have greater responsibility. We have no conflict with our armed forces. We hold on to them, but the military should have no role in politics. ”

