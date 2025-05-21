Ade Armando revealed the possibility of Jokowi in Psi: authorize Kaesang or …





Jakarta, kompas.com – Politician of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Ade Armando Discover two possibilities if Joko Widodo (Jokowi) And Kaesang Pangarep The executives defended the candidates as candidates for the President General. The first possibility is that Jokowi enabled his youngest son, Kaesang to progress as candidate for the PSI President of PSI. Ade Armando said that if the first possibility occurred, Jokowi does not register as a candidate for the president. While the second possibility is Kaesang who no longer pursues his position as president of PSI. If the second possibility occurs, Jokowi has the possibility of filling the position. “Maybe he (Jokowi) who did not work, or Mas Kaesang who did not continue his post as President President. It is often also forgotten”, Ade to Siniahar Gaspol Kompas.com, cited Wednesday (05/21/2025). Read also: Ade Armando: If Jokowi between Psi, it's like the biggest gift Ade Rate, Jokowi was impossible to compete with Kaesang in the race for the president of the president of the PSI. In addition, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia said one day, one of Jokowi or Kaesang had to resign. He continued, the statement came from Jokowi honestly. However, for the moment, Jokowi has not yet decided not to name himself as a Ketum Psi or not. “If Mr. Jokowi becomes a candidate for the President General in this July fight, yes during his opponent Kaesang? Not possible, right?” said Ade Armando. Supported by 2 DPW The regional leadership council (DPW) of the PSI Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY) and DPW PSI Jakarta will support Jokowi to register as candidate for the President. The support of the DPW PSI DIY and Jakarta was transmitted by the vice-president of PSI, Andy Budiman. “The Jogja DPW appeared Mr. Jokowi, supporting Mr. Jokowi. In Jakarta, our president of faction, William, also argued Mr. Jokowi,” said Andy when he was contacted by Kompas.com, Sunday (05/18/2025). Read also: The politician PSI reveals that many executives want Jokowi to become a new Ketum Even if they have received support from the Jakarta PSI DPW and the DPW PSI, Jokowi has not yet satisfied the requirements to register as a candidate for the PSI President. Andy said his party was open with anyone who wanted to register as a candidate for the PSI President. Registration is open to anyone who meets the requirements, one of the most important is that the candidate must have a framework and hold the identity card of the PSI member (KTA). Read also: Preparing for the Initial PSI Congress in solo reached 75%, the verification of executives has become concentrated In addition, there are two main conditions to register as the PSI general president, the candidates must be supported by a minimum of five PSI REGIONAL LEADERSHIP COUCIL (DPW) and 20 PSI REGIONAL LEADERSHIP COUCIL (DPD). “Thus, candidates will be able to register if they have pocketed at least 5 DPW PSI and 20 DPD PSI. It is therefore the minimum requirement,” said Andy.

