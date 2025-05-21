Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more

British travelers were hardly affected by Brexit, close restrictions over the duration of the stay at complicated administrative formalities at the borders of the European Union. The Ryanair passengers even found themselves blocked during the night in Portugal because their British plane developed a fault, and a jet of the EU was not allowed to bring them home.

But at least human British travelers do not require a rage and treatment against Ténia before being allowed to visit Ireland. It is among the unfortunate canine constraints to which the government of Boris Johnsons has registered.

As part of the reset of Brexit between the European Union and the United Kingdom, there is hope that the rules could be relaxed. These are key questions and answers for animal owners.

What was the situation before Brexit?

For many years, British travelers have been able to take a cat, a dog or even a ferret abroad with a minimum of formalities, being systematically buffered. But passports for British residents have ceased to be valid from the beginning of 2021.

Before Brexit, there had never been any restrictions on taking animals between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. It is still not a problem to take a pet from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, but the rules apply in the opposite direction due to the unusual status created with a border in the Irish Sea that the Johnson government has negotiated.

What are the rules now to take a pet to the European Union?

You should get a micropuce of your pet. Assuming that the animal is 12 weeks or more, it must then receive a vaccination against rabies. At least three weeks should flow between rage and travel.

For each trip, the animal must have an EU animal health certificate (AHC) confirming micropupulation and vaccination.

For dogs, treatment of Ténia should be administered between one and five days before entering the European Union or Northern Ireland.

The certificate must be issued within 10 days of entry to the EU or to Northern Ireland. Veterinarians invoice approximately 200 for the certificate. A new one is required for each trip.

The mayor of Lindsay, owner of Border Terrier Dusty, says: The form itself is delicate and can be wrongly finished in case you are not free to travel.

The maximum validity for the start of the school year for Great Britain is four months, but in any event, humans with British passports are limited to 90 days, which is not relevant for most people.

What is Ténia's rule?

Do you travel directly to Ireland (or, much less likely, Finland, Malta or Norway)? A veterinarian must treat your dog for a Ténia and record it in an animal health certificate or a valid pet passport. The treatment should be given no less than 24 hours and not more than five days before your arrival.

What's going on on arrival in the EU?

You must arrive at a recognized point of entry; All transport operators to the EU are eligible. Civil servants will dab the documents.

And get home?

The steps you had to take to travel with your pet are all valid for readmission to the United Kingdom.

I have heard of the freedom of movement of pets. How does it work?

Unlike human migration rules, it is a dubbing to record a pet at an address in the European Union, and for it to adopt appropriate nationality. Because the EU (and Northern Ireland) travel rules in the United Kingdom are easier, it works well for many people. But the animal may need more regular strokes than in Great Britain.

What is the government hoping to negotiate with the EU on pet travel?

To return to something like the relative ease that prevailed before Brexit. British pets are not considered a threat to the EU nations, but in the context of takeover after the Brexit vote, the British government has agreed with current complicated agreements. This would imply a pet pass in the United Kingdom having roughly the same status and acceptability as an EU document.

Risks and advantages?

There is an inevitable risk of small health so that more animals move towards and from Europe. But this is offset by the benefits of more people feeling capable of traveling abroad with their pets and the economic benefits of the tourism industry.