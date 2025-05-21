FIR registered against Youtuber Neha Singh Rathore to claim that derogatory remarks against PM Modi





A FIR was recorded against Youtuber Neha Singh Rathore following a complaint from social organization in Varanasi, would have accused her of making derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The case was registered at the Lanka Police Station in Varanasi on the president of a social organization named Shri Hanuman Sena. The complainant accused the Youtuber of having allegedly made disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “cowardly” and “Dyer General”, as written in the FIR registered in the Lanka Police Station in Varanasi.

In accordance with the FIR, the case was recorded under article 197 (1) a) and (d), article 353 (2) by Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Several complaints have also been filed in various Kashi police stations against YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore, would have accused him of derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi. Live events

Earlier, in April, a case was recorded against Neha Singh Rathore at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow in serious accusations, including sedition. The FIR was laid under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The case concerns comments made by Neha Singh Rathore concerning Pahalgam terrorist attack in April. Name of the attack on Pulwama “and said that” the same thing will be repeated in the event of a Pahalgam attack “. The terrorist attack of Pahalgam, which took place on April 22, cost the life of 26 people, including a Nepalese national. The complaint claims that its posts could spread caste hatred and anti-national feelings. He was deposited by the poet Abhay Pratap Singh, also known as Abhay Singh, at the Hazratganj police station. He accused Neha of repeatedly publishing content that could disrupt community peace and negatively influence public opinion against the nation.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/fir-registered-against-youtuber-neha-singh-rathore-for-alleged-derogatory-remarks-against-pm-modi/articleshow/121313697.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos